invenioLSI and RSG Media design new solution to streamline the financial workflow for the media industry

READING, MASSACHUSETTS, UK, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading, UK – 07, December, 2022 - invenioLSI and RSG Media announced today their official collaboration in the design of a new integrated solution that combines invenioLSI’s Content Financials solution with RSG Media’s Rights Version 4. The combined solution will streamline the workflow and improve the efficiency in processing transactions related to the production and distribution of film and television content. The new automated solution leverages best-in-class SAP Technology.

For more than 38 years, RSG Media has worked with the world’s largest M&E companies to build intelligent inventory management solutions. Their RSG Rights platform is the world's only comprehensive rights and rights finance system for media, entertainment and licensing industries that combines both content and merchandising rights in a single 360° system, bringing together content rights, rights finance, programming, talent payments, and real-time avails reporting. In addition, the RSG Audience platform helps to grow the audience for those acquired rights, through both innovative scheduling strategies and optimized promo planning & scheduling.

invenioLSI has been serving the Public and Private Sectors, with a niche focus in Media, for 24 years. The invenioLSI Content Financials solution is a certified-on SAP S/4HANA product built within the SAP architecture. It is exclusively designed for the media financial production process (episodic, film, or TV), proven to unify the workflow from Greenlight through Amortization and to streamline the management, visibility, and integration across the stakeholders responsible for media production. The solution is the white glove for EIDR (Automation), budgeting, finance, and rights management tools. The next phase of this product is development which will facilitate the production accounting, payroll, and management tools.

“RSG has built a great name in the Media Rights Management space. We are proud to partner with them to bring to our SAP Media customers a fully integrated solution to manage all financial aspects of content acquisition, production, distribution, and rights management” said Shyam Jajodia, EVP & Global Head of PreSales at invenioLSI.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with invenioLSI to offer a combined solution that enables our clients to streamline processes between RSG Rights and Content Financials,” said Theodore X. Garcia, EVP of Customer Relations & Partnerships at RSG Media. “This integration makes it easier than ever for Media and Entertainment companies to manage the financial processes related to the production and distribution of their IP.”

invenioLSI and RSG Media realize that accuracy, ease of use, speed, integration, and scalability are all required to stay competitive and nimble in this market. With their unmatched solutions, they are closing the gaps of content cost and revenue life cycle. The two powerful technologies combined to meet the needs to manage the demands of content acquisitions, finance, rights management, production budgeting and finance, forecasting, amortization.

About invenioLSI

invenioLSI is the largest independent SAP solutions provider serving the Public Sector and offers specialist skills in the media and entertainment sector. With deep expertise and advanced technologies, it enables organizations to modernize so they can run at the speed of today's business. invenioLSI knows how to navigate the extraordinary complexities of public sector organizations, working with stakeholders to drive change and create the agile organizations of tomorrow using today’s technologies. invenioLSI’s cloud solution allows your business to scale quickly, reduce overheads and offer the flexibility your employees and customers need.

About RSG RSG Media believes in using both art and science to deliver radical insights and deeper connections to drive the evolution of the media ecosystem. It drives clients’ revenue and profits through rights, audiences, and advertising across platforms using deep analytics, AI, enterprise systems, and expert advisory services. Its customers include TV Networks, MVPDs, Studios, VOD & OTT Services, and Brand Licensors.

· RSG Rights: Enterprise rights management, strategically tailored to how each business group needs it.

· RSG Audience: Radical AI-driven insights to predict and grow audiences. The AI-driven platform brings together 50+ data sources to deliver the audience insights needed to grow a fan base.

RSG Media was founded in 1985 and is based in New York City with offices in Los Angeles, London, and Delhi/Gurgaon. For more information, visit https://www.rsgmedia.com/.