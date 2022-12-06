VSP BCI Troop B-East / Death investigation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 22B1007230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Troop B-East Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Reed Hill Road, Halifax, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Death investigation
VICTIM: Lukas E. Donahue
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colrain, Massachusetts
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax. First responders were notified at about 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, that Lukas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene. The VSP investigation indicates this death was accidental and non-suspicious. No further information is available.
- 30 -