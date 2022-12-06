Read more about DCS Employees Provides Hope and Holiday Happiness for Georgia’s Foster Children

Submit Release
ATLANTA -  The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS) is making this holiday season more enjoyable for children in need. Over the past few weeks, DCS employees have donated hundreds of toys to support the partnership with the Georgia Division of Family and Children's Services' (DFCS) Secret Santa Program. The toys collected will be provided to 48 children across the state. 

DCS Director of Special Project Shari Chambers, “We are blessed and fortunate to have so many selfless servants who step up when called upon, to serve others and help those who need it most. Georgia’s foster children deserve the best we can provide.”

Each year the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services operates "Secret Santa" - a program to help make the holidays a little brighter for children and youth in Georgia's foster care system. This year requests have been received for more than 12,000 children in 100+ Georgia counties.

“Providing hope for some of our most vulnerable citizens, Georgia's foster children is undeniably one of the most important investments we can make in the communities we serve across the state,” says DCS Special Projects Director Shari Chambers.  

Every DCS District Office has collected toys for children of all ages. The toys were delivered to the Georgia State Capitol on Thursday, December 1, 2022.  

 

About the Georgia Department of Community Supervision:

As an integral part of the criminal justice system, we protect and serve the state of Georgia through effective and efficient community supervision while providing opportunities for successful outcomes.

For more information, visit dcs.georgia.gov.

