North Beach Music Festival Partners With Volume.com to Livestream moe., Lotus, Lettuce, Neighbor, Antibalas, and More

North Beach Music Festival has partnered with Volume.com to bring the magic of the festival to your living room through a series of livestreams over the weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For fans who cannot make it down to Miami, FL next weekend, fear not. North Beach Music Festival has partnered with Volume.com to bring the magic of the festival to your living room through a series of livestream performances throughout the weekend. For access to the live stream, fans must register via volume.com/nbmusicfest.

While the live stream is completely free, remote attendees are encouraged to donate to the Red Cross' Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Efforts directly on Volume.com. All proceeds raised throughout the NBMF livestream series will be given directly to the Red Cross to support their relief efforts.

Remote attendees can catch a series of live performances throughout the weekend, including performances from all three event headliners — moe., Lotus, and Lettuce — as well as Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Dopapod, Antibalas, Trouble No More, Doom Flamingo, Brandon Taz Niederauer, Neighbor, and Cool Cool Cool.

More About North Beach Music Festival

In its inaugural year, "NBMF combined the convenience of a city show, the immersive experience of a 'farm' festival, and the breezy inclinations of a beach vacation into one thoroughly enticing live music getaway," wrote Live For Live Music, and brought a long-overdue curation of festival favorites to south Florida, as noted by JamBase. The inaugural lineup featured the likes of Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Spafford, The Motet featuring Jennifer Hartswick, Shira Elias, and Jason Hann, and so much more.

With the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Tourist Development Council, North Beach Music Festival promises another music-filled weekend at the historic Miami Beach Bandshell, now in its 61st year of operation, and adjacent Bandshell Park.

In its second year, the festival moves to three nights! Friday night takes over the Miami Beach Bandshell for an unforgettable night of music celebrating the acclaimed venue's recent historic landmark designation. The adjacent Bandshell Park welcomes music on Saturday and Sunday for two jam-packed days of festival sets under the palm trees, with full food and craft vending options available, as well as an immersive light show experience.

More About GMP Live

GMP Live is a concert promoter, festival producer, and talent curator based in Miami, FL. Founded in 2019, GMP Live creates vibrant and memorable live music experiences featuring top-notch talent in Miami Beach, New York City, New Orleans, and beyond. Along with the North Beach Music Festival, GMP Live produces the festival Brooklyn Comes Alive, Daze Between New Orleans and the "Fest By Night" series during New Orleans' famed Jazz & Heritage Festival, as well as an ongoing concert series at Miami Beach Bandshell all year long.

More About Miami Beach Bandshell

The Miami Beach Bandshell, formerly the North Beach Bandshell, is an open-air amphitheater in the heart of Miami Beach’s North Beach neighborhood. The famed outdoor music venue recently received its historic landmark designation.

It has been managed by the Rhythm Foundation – a Miami Beach-based nonprofit cultural organization – for the City of Miami Beach since 2015. Built in 1961 by Norman Giller and Associates, the Miami Beach Bandshell is an anchor of the North Shore Historic District. The historic district received its 2009 designation on the National Register of Historic Places based on the characteristic style of MiMo (Miami Modernism or MidCentury Modernism), a post-war modern style of architecture.

Since its construction, the Bandshell has served as a community center and gathering place for North Beach residents. Big bands would play on Saturday nights, creating an impromptu ballroom under the stars. In the 1960s, famed variety TV show The Mike Douglas Show was filmed on location at Miami Beach Bandshell during the winter months. In the 1970s, benches were removed and the venue was used as a roller skating rink. For sixty years the North Beach Bandshell has brought people together in the spirit of community, culture, and entertainment.

More About Volume.com

Volume.com is a 24/7 free live stream platform that allows engagement between artists and their fans to help artists build and monetize their craft, from ticket sales, subscriptions, merch purchases, or by using Volume’s unique online tip system.

Volume differentiates itself by connecting all viewers and performers with first-class sound and visual quality. Their multi-layered audio effects, plugins, and soundcheck create a unique and seamless experience for both performers and audience members. They celebrate all artistic expression, be that in music, podcasts, comedy, or even sports and provide a fun, welcoming, and vibrant community for all.

