Toynk.com Brings Exclusive Svengoolie® Collector’s Pin Set to Life

Toynk.com announces limited edition Svengoolie® 4-Piece Collector's Enamel Pin Set image shows 4 pins in a coffin-shaped box.

Toynk.com announces limited edition Svengoolie® 4-Piece Collector's Enamel Pin Set

Toynk Logo in blue bubble letters featuring the brown hamster mascot Waffles on white background

Toynk Logo featuring Waffles the CMO

Svengoolie® has aired on MeTV since 2011.

Local retailer Toynk.com now offers a deluxe limited edition officially licensed Svengoolie pin set to collectors this holiday season.

The most exciting things to come out of a coffin-shaped box- other than yours truly!”
— Rich Koz, Actor, Svengoolie
GILBERTS, ILLINOIS, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toynk.com is excited to team up with Chicagoland’s iconic horror host, Svengoolie® to bring a 4-piece set of collector pins to life. Svengoolie has been Chicago's premier horror show icon since the late 1970s. Generations of viewers have tuned in every Saturday Night for awful jokes and monstrous movies as presented by Svengoolie. Starting in April 2011 Svengoolie has appeared on a national basis on MeTV.

Toynk has tapped into familiar show iconography with their new limited edition Svengoolie Enamel Pin Set, which includes 4 pieces; eponymous presenter Sven, the rubber chicken Kerwyn, the Boddy Sorrell coffin lid, and the iconic Svengoolie logo. Encased in a casket of doom, all the pins come displayed in a coffin-shaped box that resembles Svengoolie's final resting place.

“Toynk has definitely created a prestigious boxed set that would make a great addition to any Svengoolie fan’s memorabilia collection,” said Rich Koz, aka Svengoolie. “The quality designs of the pins make these the most exciting things to come out of a coffin-shaped box- other than yours truly!”

This officially licensed Svengoolie collector's pin set is a limited edition of only 3,000 pieces, perfect for both fiends and friends alike. Visit Toynk.com and search “svengoolie” to learn more!

About Toynk.com

Founded in 2001, Toynk aims to deliver an ever-expanding array of home goods, apparel, pins, and collectibles featuring your favorite geeky licenses. Our team collaborates daily, working hard to improve our customers’ experience. It’s not considered work when we know that our products bring adventure, joy, and happiness to life! Toynk.com where fandom lives.

Summer Grinwis
Toynk.com
summer@toynk.com

