Atmospheric Plasma Solutions Awarded U.S. DoD SBIR Contract
The project will identify broader surface preparation use cases using the innovative PlasmaBlast system to support maintenance and sustainment work for the DoD.
The APS technology is the only system that can remove coatings, clean surfaces, and activate the target substrates for better adhesion of the new coating, all in a portable, easy to operate system.”CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atmospheric Plasma Solutions Awarded U.S. Department of Defense SBIR Contract to identify broader use cases of a Unique Approach to Surface Preparation
— Scott Meller
Contract will Support Maintenance and Sustainment work across the Department of Defense
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions®(APS), a leader in plasma technology announced it was awarded a Department of Defense (DoD) Small Business Innovation and Research (SBIR) contract option. The contract extends APS’s strategic support of Naval platforms on all classes of Surface Ships, Air Craft Carriers and Submarines as well as other naval assets. This work will continue to characterize the effects of an Atmospheric Plasma Surface Preparation (APSP) system for coating removal and investigate the ability to increase adhesion of coatings by pre-treating the substrate with APSP. This option follows the successful completion of the base period SBIR Phase 2 project that delivered an atmospheric plasma system to effectively remove organic coatings from metal substrates of interest to the U.S. Navy (“Navy”) while meeting the safety standards and grounding systems required by the Navy.
The system improves localized coating removal operations required for shipbuilding and naval maintenance. With legacy technologies—such as grinders, needle-guns, and hand tools—coating removal is time-consuming, poses potential hazards to maintainers’ health, and possible damage to the substrate. The PlasmaBlast® 7000-M system accelerates coating removal operations without these negative effects. The field-deployable, portable unit, requires only compressed air and electricity to remove coatings. It operates by generating a “cold” plasma beam to vaporize paints, sealants, and epoxies. The process converts a significant portion of the removed organic coating into water vapor and carbon dioxide, leaving a small volume of solids that can be safely collected with a vacuum.
“We’re honored to expand our relationship with the Department of Defense,” said Scott Meller, Chief Executive Officer, Atmospheric Plasma Solutions. “The Atmospheric Plasma Solutions technology is the only system that can remove coatings, clean surfaces, and activate the target substrates for better adhesion of the new coating, all in a portable, easy to operate system. The company’s flagship product is a replacement or complement to existing tools that support the Navy’s mission of readiness and sustainment.
This project is aligned with the July 2022 award APS received from The Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, Heidi Shyu, for the Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT) program. APFIT aims to expeditiously transition technologies—with priority given to those developed by small businesses and/or nontraditional defense contractors—from pilot programs, prototype projects, and research projects into production. APS has already delivered systems to Navy public shipyards that will support readiness and sustainment.
About Atmospheric Plasma Solutions
Atmospheric Plasma Solutions provides innovative atmospheric plasma solutions for a broad range of emerging applications in defense and commercial markets. APS has perfected the delivery of plasma at atmospheric pressures using only compressed air and electricity. The company’s systems are used by the US Navy, US Army, pharmaceutical manufacturers, Fortune 100 firms, and more. Additionally, APS conducts advanced atmospheric plasma research in partnership with private companies, federal agencies, and leading research universities. Learn more at https://apsplasma.com/ and at APS’s LinkedIn.
