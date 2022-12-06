Fox Valley Home Services Now Offers Home Accessibility Assessments for Seniors
It's crucial to plan for the future by preparing your home so you can stay healthy and safe as you age, especially as you lose mobility.
Bathing is a key activity for staying clean and healthy, but it can be dangerous if you lose your mobility.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the U.S., the senior population is rapidly growing. By 2030, over 46 million baby boomers will have reached retirement age. Now is the time for aging adults to invest in renovations at home to create safer places for them to make the transition to old age. This includes accommodating the changes that come with aging, such as diminished mobility.
— Nic Boatner
The options available for facilitating easier and safer mobility have improved to an unprecedented level. Years of research have led companies and organizations to develop a variety of methods for seniors to age safely at home.
In terms of home safety, accessibility encompasses many aspects. When working with wheelchair access, it is a necessity to ensure access points are wide in areas like outdoor walkways, indoor hallways, and doorways. Especially in multi-level homes, it is helpful to make it easier to accommodate wheelchairs, stairlifts, and ramps. In multi-level homes, it is recommended that bedrooms and full bathrooms be located on the ground floor for safety and convenience.
Height and reach are also significant factors to consider. The ability to easily access items such as kitchen supplies, clothing, and other commonly used items without having to worry about them being out of reach can be greatly enhanced by lower tables, countertops, cabinets, and shelves. Overextending the body when reaching for items can cause falls because of loss of balance and muscle strain.
One of the most significant reasons to make homes safer and more accessible is to prevent slips and falls. Installing grab bars in heavily trafficked or vulnerable areas can be very helpful. Furthermore, choosing low pile or tight loop carpeting over potentially slippery smooth floors can help you walk more easily. In addition, large area rugs are a better choice than small throw rugs that tend to slide.
It is especially critical to prepare for falls in the bathroom. Approximately one-third of adults over 65 fall each year, and over 80 percent of those falls occur in the bathroom.
Nic Boatner of Fox Valley Home Services says "bathing is a key activity for staying clean and healthy, but it can be dangerous if you lose your mobility. Seniors who are unable to bathe regularly and safely at home are usually forced to consider assisted living facilities or nursing homes."
One of the safest and most comfortable ways to continue bathing safely at home is with a walk-in tub. Available with a variety of configurations and customizable features, Fox Valley Home Services installs walk-in tubs that provide added comfort and a luxurious spa-like bathing experience. Also optional features include removable stainless steel doors, grab bars, patented swivel trays, gravity-driven Dual Drain Technology, therapeutic foot massage, and Infusion MicroBubble Therapy.
Visit FoxValleyHomeServices.com to find out more about installing walk-in tubs and the latest features in safe bathing with mobility loss.
About Fox Valley Home Services
As a Chicago installer of walk-in bathtubs as well as accessible shower stalls and stairlifts, Fox Valley Home Services was founded in 2009. Fox Valley Home Services has been a leader in home accessibility development, production, and distribution in North America since its founding.
Nic Boatner
Fox Valley Home Services
+13123805745 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other