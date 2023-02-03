TubToday Walk-in Tubs Announces the Release of the Ultra Walk-in Tub
TubToday Walk-in Tubs is pleased to announce the addition of the Ultra Walk-in Tub to their product line.
Walk-in tubs are designed specifically for the seniors and disabled markets”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We created the Ultra TubToday walk-in bathtub through innovation, design & experience.
— Nic Boatner
TubToday Walk-in Tubs is pleased to announce the addition of the Ultra Walk-in Tub to their product line. TubToday Walk-in Tubs, tubtoday.com, has dedicated itself to providing its customers with a walk-in bathtub that contains most of the features they complain are missing from their tubs.
The company’s updated TubToday walk-in tub has all the popular features of previously offered tubs, along with upgraded features and enhancements that give their customers everything they want in one tub.
Features of TubToday Ultra include:
Combined with the fastest drain time on the market, the tub fills up fast and drains fast. During ideal conditions, the tub can fill in as little as 4 minutes, and drain in as little as 80 – 90 seconds.
A lower step is provided for entering or exiting the tub, thereby minimizing the risk of falls.
Leg massage allows you to receive therapeutic massages on just your legs.
Rather than adding hot water to the bath, this powerful in-line heater keeps the tub water at the ideal temperature.
All moisture is removed from the jet lines by an automatic purge system and an ozone sterilizer.
In addition to the air jets and water jets, the TubToday Ultra has a total of 20 air jets and 10 water jets to maximize the bathing and massage experience. Each tub can be customized to meet the individual needs of each bather with special requests regarding the placement of the jets.
In the words of Nic Boatner, owner of TubToday Walk-in Tubs, the Ultra Walk-in Tub has everything a walk-in tub user could ask for. We believe in our products, and to maintain the superior value and customer service we strive for, we are always looking for ways to improve our products. This new tub addresses most of the complaints we’ve heard over the years about walk-in tubs, giving our customers exactly what they want and need.”
“Walk-in tubs are designed specifically for the seniors and disabled markets,” Boatner said. ” At TubToday Walk-in Tubs, we are committed to the safety and comfort of our clients. We listen to their needs and find the most appropriate walk-in tub for their situation. We believe the TubToday Ultra will offer a cost-effective solution to many of our clients’ needs.”
TubToday is a nationwide franchise for walk-in bathtub dealers and installers. In addition to walk-in tubs and stairlifts, the Company installs and sells walk-in showers as well as tub to walk-in shower conversions.
