New Features Make Our Walk-In Bathtubs Safer for Seniors
Fox Valley Home Services announces new safety features on walk-in bathtubs, making them even better for seniors, handicapped individuals, and everyone.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For maximizing safety, Fox Valley Home Services offers a wide range of walk-in tub models to accommodate all body types and sizes.
Many people, including seniors, will benefit from a low threshold entry into a walk-in bathtub, and Fox Valley Home Services walk-in bathtubs are designed with this key feature. As an alternative, Fox Valley Home Services offers wheelchair-accessible bathtubs designed specifically for those with limited physical abilities.
The Fox Valley Home Services walk-in bathtub has a grab bar on the wall opposite the low threshold entry door to provide additional stability. Slip-resistant flooring provides additional balance when standing and prevents slipping.
Additionally, Fox Valley Home Services walk-in bathtubs utilize dual drain technology to quickly drain water. Approximately 80 seconds are needed to drain a tub (depending on the plumbing condition). In spite of the fact that this isn't always considered a safety feature, it actually plays a crucial role in ensuring the bather doesn't get too cold before exiting the tub.
A thermostatic control valve is also included on Fox Valley Home Services walk-in bathtubs to prevent accidental scalding of the skin. Safety features include ADA compliant handlebars, ADA compliant seats, and ADA compliant controls.
Fox Valley Home Services installs many unique models of walk-in bathtubs to fit a variety of body sizes and needs. Some walk-in bathtubs have outward swinging doors that make it easier for someone in a wheelchair to slide into the seating area. An additional benefit of this feature is that it can make it easier for larger people to get in and out of the bathtub.
Shorter people may find it easier to reach the grab bars in a smaller walk-in bathtub without having to overreach or lose their balance. Also, a smaller walk-in bathtub would allow a shorter person to sit in a more comfortable position and reach the jets with their legs more easily without having to bend down. The overall experience is safer and more comfortable when the fit is better.
The outstanding safety record of Fox Valley Home Services speaks for itself. Since 2009, they have installed safe walk-in bathtubs and continue to improve their safety and comfort features.
