Mom’s Choice Awards® Names Best Products & Services of November 2022
Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction.CHESAPEAKE, VA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary: Mom’s Choice Awards® is pleased to announce the latest products and services to earn our distinction. The products and services you see here have been rigorously evaluated by consumers and experts around the world and are held to the highest standards of excellence.
Full Release:
Mom’s Choice Awards® (MCA) evaluates products and services created for children, families, and educators. The program is globally recognized for establishing the benchmark of excellence in family-friendly media, products and services. The evaluation process uses a proprietary methodology in which entries are scored on a number of elements including production quality, design, educational value, entertainment value, originality, appeal and cost.
“Our aim is to introduce families and educators to best-in-class products and services,” explains Dawn Matheson, Executive Director of the Mom’s Choice Awards®. “We are passionate about helping families grow emotionally, physically and spiritually. Parents and educators know that products and services bearing our seal of approval are high-quality, great value purchases. The MCA evaluation program is designed to incorporate the expertise of scientists, physicians and other specialists; but we also engage parents, children, educators, and caregivers because they are experts in knowing what is best for their families.”
This month, Mom’s Choice Awards® has selected winners in the following categories:
• Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Food & Supplements
• Educational Products & Electronic Learning
• Apps and Software
• Activities, Crafts & Hobbies
• Children’s Picture Books
• Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Adult Books
Gear, Accessories & Personal Use
• Ortiz Smart Baby Mattress
• Emily Rose 3-Piece Kids Sleeping Bag Set, Includes Pillow Case and Backpack Carrying Case! | 100% Cotton
• Snap & Go Pods
• Silicone Animal Bowl w/ Lid
• Guardian+
• Eclipse+
• Emily Rose 16 Inch Girls Back Pack and School Supplies Set with Padded Back and Adjustable Straps | Includes Matching Spiral Notebook and 2 Pencils
• Duck Duck Backpack – “Earth”
• Sweet Dreams Bed Rail
• Rechargeable Electric Baby Nail Trimmer
• AllergyCalm Meltaway Tablets
• Purple Shower Steamers Gift Set of 6-tablets
• ColdCalm On the Go
• Relaxing & Energizing Shower Steamers Megapack of 18-tablets
• Cake Maternity Freckles Recycled Nursing Bra
Food & Supplements
• Inne® Whole Brain™ DHA Mom’s Garden Company
• Magnetic Objects and Alphabet Letters Curious Columbus
• ‘I Am’ Kids Yoga and Social-Emotional Learning Cards by gloWithin
Apps and Software
• Learn To Read – Reading and Spelling Games for Kids
• Brain Games For Kids
• Animal Craft Kit
• Eatable Alphabet: Kitchen Activity Cards for Kids Age 2+
• Disney Pixar Lightyear: Buzz and Sox Book and 5-Sound Wristband Set
• Four Bears in a Box: Back to the Beach
• Who’s New At Lou’s Zoo: A children’s book about Kindness, Compassion and Acceptance
• No Place for a Lizard
• Benji and Iggie: The Magic of Friendship
• I Am Me!
• The Conscious Baby’s Alphabet: Bite-Sized Enlightenment for All Ages
• SIMON THE HUGGER
• The Adventures of Vylette Bunny and Friends: Michie on a Mission
• Silas, the Great House Cat
• I Would Love You Even If You Were A Coconut
• My Silly Granny
• Lilah Loves Life: N/A
• “Little Miss Jean and the Time Machine”: By Karri Theis
• Peter’s Rockin’ Ear: A Story of Self-Acceptance
• My Scars, My Brave Adventure
• Peppa Pig: Let’s Go Potty!
• Soso and the Kako Leaf
• Fingerprints of God
• Pentawhadda!
• Needles, the Forgotten Christmas Tree
• Becoming Santa
• Corinne’s Team
• The Red Fence
• The Hugabunch Bear and the Posse of Possums
• The Hogemall Monster and the Rude, Crude, Shrewd Biker Dudes
• Becoming A Hero
• Savanah Banana Caring for Others
• The Hippogrumpadump and the Army of Sloths
• I Can…Just Try!
Toys, Games & Puzzles
• Tikiri Ocean Activity Cube Developmental Toy
• Marshmallow Collection Ocean Soft Natural Organic Rubber Teethers, Rattles & Bath Toys
• My Big Day Fabric Quiet Book
• Robo Cat
• Force1 Shark Rider
• 18 Inch Doll 6-Piece Veterinarian Playset Outfit
• 18 Inch Doll All-In-One Murphy Bed/Closet/Storage Drawer
• Qiaojoy Interactive Map
• 18 Inch Doll 4-Piece Winter Coat Outfit Playset
• Ghosts in the Attic Cooperative Game
• Kenya Styling Head
• GiiKER Super Blocks
• GiiKER Super Slide
• Cubik
• Playful Chef: Deluxe Charcuterie Kit
• Rolling Jokers
Juvenile Level 1 (Ages 5 to 8)
• Black Bug Soup: A Tale of a Frog with Allergies
• Dare to Imagine: A Magical, whimsical Journey for Kids
• I Don’t Want to Move!
• La Busqueda De Teddy: A Children’s Story of Diversity, Understanding and Inclusion
• Teddy’s Search: A Children’s Story of Diversity, Understanding and Inclusion Written by Clairmarie H. Field; Illustrated by Photo Illustrated; Edited by Neal Wooten Mirror Publishing, Fort Payne, AL Gold – Juvenile Books (Level 1 – Ages 5 to 8): Inspirational / Motivational
• Nice Shoes: A little compliment can go a long way
Juvenile Level 2 (Ages 9 to 12)
• Erift’s Journeys – Secrets of The Sealed Forest
• One Giant Leap
• Lucky At Bat
• The Adventures of Vylette Bunny and Michie, Love at First Bite
• Charlie & the Vine Street Gang: Charlie Becomes a Red Dragon
• Legends of the Donut Shop
Adult Books
• Aging in Place Conversations: What Industry Experts Have to Say
• Responsible Kids: 6 Steps to Creating Them in an Irresponsible World
Press Release Information:
View the full media release here
To contact individual award-winners, use the links to their company websites to contact them directly.
To contact Mom’s Choice Awards® about our program, use these links:
• Website: http://www.momschoiceawards.com
• Facebook: http://facebook.com/momschoiceawards
• Twitter: http://twitter.com/momschoiceawards
Press Release Email: media@momschoiceawards.com
VIEW ALL MOM'S CHOICE AWARDS PRESS RELEASES
Dawn Matheson
Mom's Choice Awards
+1 757-410-9409
email us here