Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,914 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,840 in the last 365 days.

Gen X, Millennials & Gen Z Children Struggle with Gifts for Parents

Please Buy Nana & Papa a Better Gift This Year

Brian Hersch, Game Inventor

One Game Company Has the Solution for Better Gifting

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding great gift ideas for parents and grandparents can often be the hardest. They have reached a stage in their lives where they can buy themselves anything they need or want. Also, over the years, kids have probably given their parents every “cool” gift under the sun! This year, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen Xers can be the hero by giving Nana and Papa or Mom and Dad the gift of Boom Again, a board game made just for them to enjoy with their Boomer friends!

Boom Again; the “cultural trivia” game from Brian Hersch, the creator of Taboo, Outburst, and Super Scattergories, will take Baby Boomers back to warm, fun memories of growing up—and breaks the mold of conventional party or trivia games.

Boom Again speaks directly to the generation who grew up in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Designed to be played by two teams or even two players, Boom Again features over 2,200 questions across fun and relevant categories including movies, music, and television along with politics, events and advertising jingles and slogans. Far from just pop culture, Boom Again creates great discussion and makes players recall the things that happened throughout the Boom decades.

Boom Again is packaged like a “box of memories” and authentic touchstones become the game tokens, including a skate key, a 45-rpm record insert, a “Students For Kennedy” campaign button, and other iconic symbols of the times. The game even includes a “Boomer's Little Helper" card magnifier, just in case players forget their readers.

Boom Again is available at BoomAgain.com and Amazon. It is on sale right now until 12/11 for $29.97 on Amazon and is on sale on the Boom Again site with the code IWANTTHIS, this includes shipping and handling in the continental United States.

Thanks to Amazon Prime and fast delivery on the Boom Again site, Boom Again could be under your Baby Boomer’s tree on Christmas morning, and you as the giver will be the hero again!

LISA MCKENDALL
McKendall Communications
+1 3109916737
email us here

You just read:

Gen X, Millennials & Gen Z Children Struggle with Gifts for Parents

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.