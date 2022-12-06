Gen X, Millennials & Gen Z Children Struggle with Gifts for Parents
One Game Company Has the Solution for Better GiftingLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding great gift ideas for parents and grandparents can often be the hardest. They have reached a stage in their lives where they can buy themselves anything they need or want. Also, over the years, kids have probably given their parents every “cool” gift under the sun! This year, Gen Z, Millennials and Gen Xers can be the hero by giving Nana and Papa or Mom and Dad the gift of Boom Again, a board game made just for them to enjoy with their Boomer friends!
Boom Again; the “cultural trivia” game from Brian Hersch, the creator of Taboo, Outburst, and Super Scattergories, will take Baby Boomers back to warm, fun memories of growing up—and breaks the mold of conventional party or trivia games.
Boom Again speaks directly to the generation who grew up in the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. Designed to be played by two teams or even two players, Boom Again features over 2,200 questions across fun and relevant categories including movies, music, and television along with politics, events and advertising jingles and slogans. Far from just pop culture, Boom Again creates great discussion and makes players recall the things that happened throughout the Boom decades.
Boom Again is packaged like a “box of memories” and authentic touchstones become the game tokens, including a skate key, a 45-rpm record insert, a “Students For Kennedy” campaign button, and other iconic symbols of the times. The game even includes a “Boomer's Little Helper" card magnifier, just in case players forget their readers.
Boom Again is available at BoomAgain.com and Amazon. It is on sale right now until 12/11 for $29.97 on Amazon and is on sale on the Boom Again site with the code IWANTTHIS, this includes shipping and handling in the continental United States.
Thanks to Amazon Prime and fast delivery on the Boom Again site, Boom Again could be under your Baby Boomer’s tree on Christmas morning, and you as the giver will be the hero again!
