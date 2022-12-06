Neighbors Trailer Partners with PassTime to Provide GPS Tracking for Trailer Rentals
The marketplace offers an online search engine, directory of trailers for rent and tools owners need to manage their rentalsPERRIS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's world, it is more important than ever to have a GPS tracking solution in place. So, Neighbors Trailer is thrilled to announce a partnership with PassTime to provide its customers with the best possible GPS tracking solution.
For trailer owners who rent out their trailers, having a GPS tracker is critical. Not only does it help keep track of the trailer, but it can also help recover a trailer if it's stolen.
Neighbors Trailer is a portal that offers full-featured software to provide the trailer owner unlimited access to all the tools needed to manage their rentals, customers, revenue, etc. Listing unlimited trailers for rent on Neighbors Trailer is free. The portal provides an online search engine and directory of trailers for rent from individual owners and dealerships. Renters can search by location, type of trailer and dates. Businesses with rental trailers are welcome to post as well. Neighbors Trailer makes it easy for renters to find the right trailer for their needs, while also providing an easy way for businesses to list their rentals.
Neighbors Trailer chose PassTime as its GPS partner for a variety of reasons. PassTime has an infrastructure for network longevity and its current 4G LTE devices are also 5G compatible. Thus, Neighbors Trailer can be confident that the devices it is using will not become outdated quickly. Additionally, PassTime's GPS tracking for trailer rentals features Encore™, a battery-powered, asset tracking device with a battery life of up to four+ years, making it one of the most reliable devices on the market. PassTime has been in business for nearly three decades and has developed its own hardware and software, meaning it is a trusted and experienced provider.
Neighbors Trailer's partnership with PassTime will enable trailer owners to purchase the GPS solution at a low price with a two-year bundled service plan. Neighbors Trailer has future plans for PassTime tracking integration so trailer owners can track directly from their owner portal in their Neighbors Trailer account.
To list a trailer for rent for free or find the ideal trailer, visit https://neighborstrailer.com. For more information about PassTime, visit https://passtimegps.com.
About Neighbors Trailer
Neighbors Trailer is America’s first peer-to-peer trailer rental marketplace. We bring together trailer owners and trailer renters on a safe, secure and convenient platform designed to make renting trailers much easier. Whether you are a trailer owner and want to rent out your trailer or a business or individual looking for high-quality rental trailers, Neighbors Trailer is the ideal peer-to-peer marketplace for you.
About PassTime
PassTime is a leading provider of asset tracking solutions and has been in business for nearly 30 years. PassTime’s solutions utilize bleeding-edge technologies to help connect, monitor and protect a wide range of mobile assets across a multitude of industries, including automotive, powersports, RVs, trailers, fleet, healthcare and more. The company prides itself on high-quality, reliable products and unmatched customer support.
