Small Business Owners in Need of New Lucrative Marketing Ideas to Increase Year End Sales Now Have Help
Sharifah Hardie, of Ask Sharifah, is full of new ideas and has agreed to waive her typical consulting fee to help business owners succeed.
I love to help businesses. I have a passion for creativing new business ideas that actually increase sales. I wanted to help more people and more companies, without having cost as a hindrance.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business consultant, public relations extraordinaire and social-media marketing expert Sharifah Hardie of Ask Sharifah announced today that she has waived her usual consulting fee to assist small business owners in need of new lucrative marketing ideas.
— Sharifah Hardie
Year-end sales can be daunting for business owners, especially small business owners. It’s the time of year when many consumers are holding on to any extra money they may have in order to put it towards gifts, holiday travel, and outings with friends. It may be an unusually difficult time of year for business owners to generate any type of revenue, although they greatly need it. They too have expenses, salaries to be paid and their own holiday plans.
Too often these business owners and entrepreneurs sit around searching for ideas, motivation or many even look for other products and services to offer they know consumers are looking for. However, these new products may need implementation time, may also add additional expenses or be so different from the businesses core products and services that consumers do not respond to them.
Although coming up with new ideas may be difficult for some, Sharifah Hardie is full of new ideas and has agreed to waive her typical consulting fee to help these business owners. She is providing a complimentary, no-obligation 30-minute consultation to help individuals come up with new, lucrative marketing ideas to increase year-end sales.
"I love to help businesses. I have a passion for creativing new business ideas that actually increase sales. That's what I do for my clients. We toss around new ideas until something sticks," says Sharifah Hardie. "I wanted to do that for more people and more companies, without having cost as a hindrance."
Ms. Hardie built her first website in 1994 and has had an online presence ever since. She has hosted multiple podcasts since the initial launch of “Ask Sharifah Radio” back in 2009 on Blog Talk Radio. With nearly 30 years of business experience, Sharifah Hardie has positioned herself to become one of the top executives in entertainment, business, politics, and a person on the rise.
She served a key role as a consultant and as Director of Marketing for Punch TV Studios. As such, she assisted the company to expand its reach, gain national exposure and raise millions of dollars in its Initial Public Offering (IPO). In addition, to the success she experienced at Punch TV Studios, Ms. Hardie has consulted with such companies as Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles, Jordan’s Rooter & Plumbing, the Southern California Black Chamber of Commerce, Edge TV Network, the Hollywood Film and Acting Academy, and countless other businesses. She is also the owner of Long Beach Black News, Inc, as well as Support My Black Business Crowdfunding Platform where she has a goal of raising $1.5B for struggling Black businesses, and IT TV Network, Inc.
Her innovative style brings fresh ideas to the ever-changing landscape of business, technology, entertainment, media, marketing, and advertising. She is an expert at raising capital, being able to take calculated risks to design new levels of recognition and acceptance for the businesses she works with and creating positive change in the lives that she touches!
Individuals interested in scheduling a consultation can schedule an appointment directly on Ms. Hardie’s website at https://www.AskSharifah.com The next big genius marketing idea might just be yours!
Sharifah Hardie
Ask Sharifah
+1 562-822-0965
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other