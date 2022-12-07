Benchmark ESG® Welcomes American Nitrile as a New Subscriber
Benchmark Digital Partners is happy to announce that American Nitrile has joined the Benchmark ESG® global subscriber group.CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benchmark Digital Partners, a leading cloud-based Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) software solutions provider, is happy to announce that American Nitrile has joined the Benchmark ESG® global subscriber group.
Based in Grove City, Ohio, American Nitrile is a manufacturer specializing in medical and research/lab gloves for healthcare, government and industrial use. Founded in 2021, the company has a dedicated workforce that comprises of entrepreneurs and operators who have extensive knowledge of supply chain, manufacturing and PPE requirements.
By implementing Benchmark’s cloud-based software, American Nitrile can utilize an enterprise-wide IT system for overseeing and managing assignment of responsibility, compliance obligations, concern reports, document collaboration, and more. With Benchmark’s user-friendly system configurations, American Nitrile can also ensure improvements in minimizing risk, enhance safety programs, improve compliance and overall corporate performance and easily meet their ESG commitments.
To learn more about Benchmark ESG®, visit www.benchmarkdigitalesg.com. Details about American Nitrile can be found at https://www.americannitrile.com.
About Benchmark ESG®
Benchmark ESG® (the next generation of Gensuite®) enables companies to implement robust cross-functional Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Solutions – locally, globally and across diverse operating profiles. Benchmark's comprehensive cloud-based software suite features intuitive, best-practice process functionality, flexible configurations and powerful extensions. For over two decades, our digital platform has helped companies manage safe & sustainable operations worldwide, with a focus on fast return on investment (ROI), service excellence and continuous innovation. Join nearly 3,000,000 users that trust Benchmark ESG® with their software system needs for operational risk and compliance, EHS, sustainability, product stewardship, supplier risk, and ESG data management / disclosure reporting.
