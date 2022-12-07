GetSetUp connects job seekers 50+ with age-friendly companies to create economic stability for millions of older adults
GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences.
The program uses technology, employer showcases, and support services to assist people 50+ in finding employment
Skilling and matching experienced workers with jobs available today is a win for both the job seeker and employers struggling to find the right talent.”WASHINGTON DC , USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetSetUp, the company that helps active agers live their healthiest, happiest, most connected lives, is building on the success of their Entrepreneurship Series and Startup Accelerator by launching GetSetUp Jobs. This new program connects older job seekers to today's job opportunities through employer showcases, curated job listings from age-friendly employers, and peer-based classes to reskill and upskill, giving them the confidence to pursue their next career endeavor. It is free for job seekers to participate in employer showcases and apply to jobs through the GetSetUp Jobs site. Additional small-group courses related to specific jobs are coming soon.
— Judy Stelling
There are over 10 million open jobs in the USA. At the same time, according to Consumer Affairs, more than 15 million older adults are economically insecure, with about 50% of seniors relying on an average Social Security benefit of $18,170 per year for most of their income. Many older adults are looking to supplement their income, while employers have the perfect opportunity to hire from this skilled workforce.
The biggest problems facing mature job seekers have been ageism and a lack of confidence in applying their skills to new jobs. With GetSetUp classes, older adults can learn the new skills they need to apply for available jobs, including workforce tech like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, how to update their resumes, and best practices for job interviews. Older adults have valuable experience, and GetSetUp Jobs helps them connect this experience with current employer needs. Best of all, they can do this in a community of other 50+ job seekers to foster greater confidence and growth.
GetSetUp Jobs has launched with age-friendly companies such as Charles Schwab, Care.com, Preply, and more, with jobs ranging from financial representatives to caregivers and online teachers. Job seekers can explore these companies and their positions through showcase events, speak with company representatives, and apply for jobs from a curated list of positions.
“I'm trying to define my life after retirement. The Employer Showcases were helpful because you could ask questions and understand more about the position. I plan to attend future showcases to find something that utilizes my skills in part-time hours that work for me," said GetSetUp Learner Meg Harper.
Employers are coming to GetSetUp to access a rich pool of talent. Diverse ages in one's workforce have proven to stimulate creativity and discussion. Employers who fill open positions with qualified older workers help reduce costs and improve productivity in their companies. Many companies, like Omni Interactions, are working with GetSetUp to offer flexible positions that attract this under-tapped labor pool.
"Omi Interactions offers flexible work-from-home customer service roles that are often the part-time roles mature workers are looking for. We value a diverse workforce and are looking for ways to hire older workers and ensure our hiring processes aren't ageist. A partnership with GetSetUp allows us to share our opportunities with their audience and have a pool of workers who have the opportunity to gain the skills and the confidence they need to fill our positions," said Sue Kelly, GIG Talent Vendor Manager at Omni Interactions.
Older adults considering working can join the Introduction to GetSetUp Jobs Program to learn more. Companies looking to increase their diversity and participate in the GetSetUp Jobs program should contact partner@getsetup.com
"Enhancing economic opportunities for older adults is at the core of GetSetUp. As an over-50 worker myself, I understand how challenging and intimidating finding the right opportunity can be. We're excited to take our programs to a new level with our Jobs Assistance Program. Skilling and matching experienced workers with jobs available today is a win for both the job seeker and employers struggling to find the right talent,” said Judy Stelling, Jobs Program Director at GetSetUp.
Learn more about GetSetUp Jobs: https://jobs.getsetup.com/
About GetSetUp
GetSetUp is on a mission to help those over 55 learn new skills, connect with others and unlock new life experiences. The social learning platform helps over 4.6 million older adults in 160 countries stay mentally and physically fit, creates economic opportunities through jobs and reskilling, and provides a community where people find meaning and purpose by sharing their knowledge and passions and forming new connections. Learn more at https://www.getsetup.org
Liz Miller
GetSetUp
liz@getsetup.io
