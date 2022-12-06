Best New Sales Readiness Product of 2022
Baker Communications and Mindtickle awarded Best New Sales Readiness Product of 2022
This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enable sales teams of all sizes to be more effective and successful in today's rapidly changing business landscape.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baker Communications and Mindtickle announced that The Silicon Review named their companies’ joint solution as the best new sales readiness product for 2022. The companies went on to explain that the partnership brings together data-driven sales competency training and Mindtickle readiness technology in a powerful new program available immediately from Baker Communications as Fuel℠. The solution is intended to address two of the key problems faced by sales teams: high turnover rates and low quota achievement.
According to the companies, the number of sellers making quota is estimated at 47% by industry experts. The average turnover rate is 34.7% across all industries, with some companies experiencing turnover rates as high as 50-55%. The companies explained that with 34% of a sales team being “brand new” to the organization each year, and another 53% of the sales team not making quota, the quota burden falls to the remaining 13% of the team. That translates into a very low sales readiness factor. The companies further explained that moving into a recession will further exacerbate the problem by causing shifts in market demand patterns, which adds even more stress onto the organization to hit their sales goals.
Baker and Mindtickle have teamed up to offer this sales readiness solution that will help CROs, and CEOs, measure their teams’ readiness to adapt and pivot to changing market conditions. In addition, the solution uses the identified strengths and weaknesses obtained from sales-specific diagnostic tools to map skill gaps to specific targeted training and coaching solutions. Once that mapping occurs, the system creates and recommends personalized training plans to get each person on the sales team ready to sell more effectively, much faster than with traditional training and readiness methods.
"We are excited to partner with Mindtickle to offer this comprehensive and revolutionary sales readiness solution," said Baker Communications Chief of Staff, Joe DiDonato. "This solution will help sales teams of all sizes to quickly adapt and excel in today's rapidly changing business landscape."
The companies went on to say that their solution avoids putting sellers through 20 hours of courses and workshops to eliminate their skill gaps. Instead, the jointly created content was built around individual skills and competencies. They explained that this allows the system to hand the sellers just the knowledge they need to fill their specific skill gaps, thus reducing the time needed to train from 20 hours to a couple of hours in many cases. Compared to traditional solutions, utilizing this personalized approach accelerates the time to competency in each skill area and puts the sellers back in the field selling much faster.
The Fuel solution from Baker includes a robust set of features and tools that will help sales teams prepare for and succeed in today's marketplace. Some of the key features include:
- FuelPacks: These are “competency-based” sales training solutions that have been combined in a comprehensive Sales Excellence Series. These focused training modules help sales teams and individuals master the skills and competencies that they need to be successful.
- Fuel-IQ™: This AI solution includes a powerful sales enablement platform that utilizes the results of sales diagnostic tools to help sales teams identify and create personalized training and coaching paths.
- Fuel℠ Sales Enablement Platform: Completing the solution is a powerful set of features and tools that then delivers the personalized training and coaching needed for sales teams to prepare for and succeed in today's marketplace.
"We are thrilled to partner with Baker Communications to offer this innovative sales readiness solution," said Mindtickle Chief Strategy Officer, Gopkiran Rao. "This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enable sales teams of all sizes to be more effective and successful in today's rapidly changing business landscape."
If you're seeking a comprehensive sales readiness solution, Baker Communications and Mindtickle recommend looking at the write-up offered by The Silicon Review at https://thesiliconreview.com/magazine/profile/baker-communications-and-mindtickle-sales-readiness/. This next-generation sales readiness solution will help sales teams be more effective and successful in today's rapidly changing business landscape.
About Baker Communications, Inc.
Baker Communications uses data science to help its customers build world-class sales teams. Just like a doctor uses diagnostic tools to identify illnesses, BCI use sales-specific diagnostic tools to identify sales team members’ strengths and weaknesses. Baker Communications then provides individualized training and coaching solutions for each team member.
As one of America’s most established sales transformation companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including Amazon, SAP, and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. BCI uses a data-driven sales enablement methodology to create and deliver individualized training and coaching solutions that produce measurable results, as well as significantly reduce the time to competency for sales teams. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific.
BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com.
About Mindtickle
Mindtickle is the market-leading sales readiness platform, helping revenue leaders at world-class companies like Johnson & Johnson, Splunk, and Wipro be ready to define excellence, build knowledge, align content, analyze performance and optimize behavior throughout their sales organizations. Mindtickle is recognized as a market leader by top industry analysts and is ranked by G2 as both the #2 enterprise software product and #5 sales product. Visit www.mindtickle.com or find us on LinkedIn to learn more.
