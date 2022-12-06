Submit Release
Unigen Delivers the Fastest Speeds to the Performance Market with The Oncilla PCIe Gen 4.0 NVMe M.2 2280

NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation has introduced the Oncilla PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD. The high-performance solution pairs the latest advanced PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD controller with high endurance eTLC NAND Flash to deliver the fastest M.2 2280 to the performance market. Capable of 7400MB/s Sequential Read performance, the Oncilla is perfect for workstation media applications where transferring large video files must be as fast as possible to process large datasets during VFX (Visual Effects) and post processing operations for Hollywood.

The ability to perform at the highest level is also required for high performance OS boot and application drives in data centers and mission critical network appliances. For these applications optional features such as industrial temperatures and higher endurance NAND are available upon request.

The Oncilla M.2 2280 is available in 480GB, 960GB, 1.92TB and 3.84TB Capacities.

Additional product information can be found at: unigen.com

About Unigen Corporation

Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at www.unigen.com.

Brett Patrick
Unigen
marketing@unigen.com

