Flexjet is First Operator to Complete its Seventh ACSF Industry Audit Standard
Flexjet, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, has completed its seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) Industry Audit Standard (IAS).
Flexjet is truly a premier, elite operator. Through the years, our criteria for IAS registry have become far more rigorous, making their commitment to auditing standards that much more impressive.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It was announced today that Flexjet, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has successfully completed its seventh Air Charter Safety Foundation (ACSF) Industry Audit Standard (IAS) audit. By so doing, the aviation company has renewed its enviable status as an IAS-registered operator. In 2009, Flexjet became the first company in the world to meet and pass the ACSF’s rigorous Industry Audit Standard.
— Bryan Burns, President, Air Charter Safety Foundation
The ACSF Industry Audit Standard is an all-encompassing aviation audit for Part 135 and Part 91 aircraft operators. As its name implies, the IAS is the most comprehensive industry audit available, designed for those companies that truly desire to go above and beyond minimum safety requirements.
Michael Silvestro, CEO of Flexjet, is delighted to have once again passed such a stringent audit of the company’s safety operations. “Flexjet’s long relationship with the ACSF has helped us maintain our high safety standards and to continuously improve on them,” Silvestro noted. “Providing the safest environment for our aircraft Owners and our employees is vitally important to our operations and earning this seventh IAS registration through such an authority in the safety environment helps us maintain an objective assessment of our safety efforts.”
Designed by the ACFS, the IAS process consists of a comprehensive independent evaluation of an operator’s compliance with safety and security regulations—as well as its Safety Management System—measured against Federal Aviation Administration and International Civil Aviation Organization standards. The resulting certification assures Flexjet customers and the industry alike that the company meets the highest standards of safety and compliance.
ACSF President Bryan Burns echoed Silvestro’s enthusiasm for Flexjet’s accomplishment. “Flexjet is truly a premier, elite operator,” he said. “They maintain the world’s highest standards for safety and security by actively participating in SMS, ASAP and FDM. Through the years, our criteria for IAS registry have become far more rigorous, making Flexjet’s commitment to its auditing standards that much more impressive.”
To learn more about the ACSF’s Industry Audit Standard, visit acsf.aero/IAS.
About the ACSF
The Air Charter Safety Foundation is a non-profit organization with nearly 300 member companies. Its mission is to lead and support the advancement of the highest safety standards available; to enable the business, charter and fractional ownership industry to offer the safest air transportation products in the world; and to provide objective information about these standards and services to the public. In accordance with its mission, the ACSF developed the Industry Audit Standard for Part 135 and 91K operators, which serves as a detailed gap analysis of an operator’s management practices. The ACSF also administers the Aviation Safety Action Program (ASAP) in partnership with the FAA. The ASAP, which has more than 220 participating aviation organizations, makes use of member employee input to identify significant safety concerns and issues, operational deficiencies, non-compliance with regulations, deviations from company policies and procedures and unusual events. The ACSF hosts an annual Air Charter Safety Symposium, with information available at acsf.aero/symposium.
About Flexjet
Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. In 2022 the company entered into a business combination agreement with Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (“Horizon”) (NYSE: HZON); the combined company is expected to trade on the NYSE. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 23 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is IS-BAO compliant at Level 2. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features the most modern fleet in the industry, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are more than 40 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned and operated Sikorsky S-76 helicopters serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom and Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Twitter @Flexjet and on Instagram @FlexjetInc.
Jill Henning
Air Charter Safety Foundation
+1 602-502-6206
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn