WILLISTON BARRACKS - MV CRASH w/ Injuries
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A1008026
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER EXANTUS, TROOPER COTE
STATION: WILLISTON
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022; 07:43
TOWN: UNDERHILL
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 15 & ROY DR
WEATHER: CLOUDY
ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: MAYAH ROY
AGE: 17
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU
VEHICLE MODEL: LEGACY
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: UVM
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: BERNARD ISABELLE
AGE: 66
SEAT BELT? YES
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA
VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALED
INJURIES: LEFT ARM AND LEGS
HOSPITAL: UVM
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 12/06/22 at 0743, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located near RT 15 & Roy Dr in the Town of Underhill. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest in the middle of the road and the second vehicle a few feet to the side at a position of uncontrolled rest in a ditch facing east. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Mayah Roy was leaving her residence out of her driveway off RT 15, when the second vehicle was traveling northbound on RT 15 where both vehicles collided head on. Operator 2, Bernard Isabelle stated he was traveling northbound and noticed Roy pulled out right in front of him, he tried to swerve but still ended up hitting her. Once impact happened Isabelle drifted off the roadway to the ditch causing a roll over. As a result, Isabelle sustained injuries, and both provided no signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles they were removed by Bushey’s Auto Towing.
Troopers were assisted by Underhill and Essex Fire Department.