WILLISTON BARRACKS - MV CRASH w/ Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A1008026                                         

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER EXANTUS, TROOPER COTE

STATION: WILLISTON                                           

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/06/2022; 07:43

TOWN: UNDERHILL

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: RT 15 & ROY DR

WEATHER: CLOUDY         

ROAD CONDITIONS: DRY

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: MAYAH ROY

AGE: 17

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: SUBARU

VEHICLE MODEL: LEGACY

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: TOTALED

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: UVM

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: BERNARD ISABELLE

AGE: 66

SEAT BELT? YES

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: UNDERHILL, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: TOYOTA

VEHICLE MODEL: RAV4

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: TOTALED

INJURIES: LEFT ARM AND LEGS

HOSPITAL: UVM

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 12/06/22 at 0743, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks responded to a two-motor vehicle crash located near RT 15 & Roy Dr in the Town of Underhill. Upon arrival, Troopers located the first vehicle at a position of uncontrolled rest in the middle of the road and the second vehicle a few feet to the side at a position of uncontrolled rest in a ditch facing east. Further investigation revealed that Operator 1, Mayah Roy was leaving her residence out of her driveway off RT 15, when the second vehicle was traveling northbound on RT 15 where both vehicles collided head on. Operator 2, Bernard Isabelle stated he was traveling northbound and noticed Roy pulled out right in front of him, he tried to swerve but still ended up hitting her. Once impact happened Isabelle drifted off the roadway to the ditch causing a roll over.  As a result, Isabelle sustained injuries, and both provided no signs of impairment. Due to disabling damage to both vehicles they were removed by Bushey’s Auto Towing.

 

Troopers were assisted by Underhill and Essex Fire Department.

 

 

WILLISTON BARRACKS - MV CRASH w/ Injuries

