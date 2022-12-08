Business Reporter: Why keeping digital transformation targets simple and achievable is key
It’s important to take NHS staff on the change journey and provide valuable ‘quick wins’ to seek buy in and collaboration.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Kay Kadel, CEO of KCL Digital explains how the NHS can be transformed to meet the requirements of a digital era without impacting frontline services or staff and how to get the buy-in of the latter. Although the Covid pandemic gave a large boost to implementing digital solutions in the NHS to improve access to online consultation and services, the digital transformation of the health organisation remains patchy and unsustainable in some areas. In order to make it really work long-term, services should map out where they currently are and then build an incremental but consistent strategy of how different workflows should be digitalised and in what sequence.
Stakeholders can be won over by demonstrating to them how they can benefit from the removal of silos and isolations or digital deployments leveraging state-of-the-art technology. They need to be aware of the quick wins of transformation that will improve staff working conditions and patients access to care immediately – for example, how it’ll improve connectivity or reduce friction in care pathways.
However, there is no one size fits all. Each digital transformation programme must be tailored to the digital maturity of the institution, its existing skillsets and infrastructure and will require bespoke digital expertise from the technical proficiency of a solution architect, to the co-design skillset of a user experience researcher / designer. If done well, digital transformation doesn’t have to be too complex or difficult and should pay for itself in the medium term.
To learn more about how the NHS should be eased into the digital era, watch the video.
About KCL Digital
A meticulous, dependable and conscientious senior consultancy, overseeing and managing the delivery of healthcare transformation delivery across the NHS, healthcare and beyond.
