Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,785 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 317,741 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Why keeping digital transformation targets simple and achievable is key

It’s important to take NHS staff on the change journey and provide valuable ‘quick wins’ to seek buy in and collaboration.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Kay Kadel, CEO of KCL Digital explains how the NHS can be transformed to meet the requirements of a digital era without impacting frontline services or staff and how to get the buy-in of the latter. Although the Covid pandemic gave a large boost to implementing digital solutions in the NHS to improve access to online consultation and services, the digital transformation of the health organisation remains patchy and unsustainable in some areas. In order to make it really work long-term, services should map out where they currently are and then build an incremental but consistent strategy of how different workflows should be digitalised and in what sequence.

Stakeholders can be won over by demonstrating to them how they can benefit from the removal of silos and isolations or digital deployments leveraging state-of-the-art technology. They need to be aware of the quick wins of transformation that will improve staff working conditions and patients access to care immediately – for example, how it’ll improve connectivity or reduce friction in care pathways.

However, there is no one size fits all. Each digital transformation programme must be tailored to the digital maturity of the institution, its existing skillsets and infrastructure and will require bespoke digital expertise from the technical proficiency of a solution architect, to the co-design skillset of a user experience researcher / designer. If done well, digital transformation doesn’t have to be too complex or difficult and should pay for itself in the medium term.

To learn more about how the NHS should be eased into the digital era, watch the video.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About KCL Digital

A meticulous, dependable and conscientious senior consultancy, overseeing and managing the delivery of healthcare transformation delivery across the NHS, healthcare and beyond.

Business Reporter
Press
+ +44 20 8349 6488
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Why keeping digital transformation targets simple and achievable is key

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.