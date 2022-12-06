NDDOT seeks innovative transportation ideas

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), through its Transportation Innovation Program (TRIP), is seeking ideas for innovative transportation projects, processes, and products.







All transportation-based contractors, consultants, suppliers, associations, tribes, and local jurisdictions are invited to submit ideas for consideration.







“We are looking for ideas that are in the development or implementation stage,” said Russ Buchholz, NDDOT innovation and facilities manager. “This will allow us to make informed decisions and implement selected ideas quickly.”







Transportation Innovation ideas address areas including bridge and structures, construction, operations and maintenance, roadway surfacing, planning, safety, transit, service delivery, and more.







The deadline for consideration is Dec. 31. The NDDOT TRIP Review Team will evaluate submissions and make recommendations to the NDDOT Executive Team.







TRIP is an ongoing program with annual solicitations. The program is sponsored by the NDDOT with funding assistance through the Federal Highway Administration.







For more information on TRIP and to submit an idea, visit the website at: www.dot.nd.gov/business/innovate.







MEDIA CONTACT:



David Finley

drfinley@nd.gov

701.328.4444

