Body Rocker The Executive Producer Of The New Anthem “Come On England” Believes England Will Win At The World Cup 2022

“Come On England” is a new England football song by Body Rocker

LONDON, ENGLAND, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Executive Producer Body Rocker says, “I think this is the best England football squad we’ve seen in a very long time! They are not letting in many goals and they are scoring plenty of goals. I believe this England team has come here to win, I can tell by their attitude. I think if England beat France in the quarter final’s, they will win the world cup”.

With the help of Dan George, Chad Beesley, and Kimona, executive producer Body Rocker, a recent signee of Body Rocker Records, has created a new and inspiring England Anthem that came out on Friday 26th October 2022, marking the 159th anniversary of England’s Football Association (FA).

Described as an amazing release, this track is aimed at motivating England’s national football team and its fans heading into the Qatar World Cup. The short and sweet song is filled with meaningful words that will get the fans going from the very first chord. The infectious vibe of the song is not only catchy but also helps bring fans together in their support of England's national team.

Body Rocker was previously involved in the well-known garage group, Genius Cru, who reached number 12 and 39 in the UK pop charts with their songs Boom Selection and Course Bruv.

The team at Body Rocker Records is anticipating an even big reception to the new anthem, and they’re on track to do so given the numbers the song has already garnered since its release.

The Beat London 103.6 fm has added the song “come on England” to their A list and has shown massive support to the new England football anthem, paving the way for the other radio stations in the UK and worldwide.

About England Football Team

Since the first international game in 1872, the England national football team has been a key player in international football. Kane, Foden, Sterling, Saka, Grealish, James, and Mount are some of the most highly rated players. England have made it to the quarter-finals against France and hopes are high that they can repeat their 1966 world cup glory when they last won the trophy. This song should get everyone around the country singing “Come On England”.