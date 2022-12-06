CHW Installs 26th National President

Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) announces installation of 26th National President, Lynn Gillman, at CHW’s Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2022.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is delighted to announce that Lynn Gillman, of Ottawa, Ontario, has been installed as CHW’s 26th National President. The installation took place at CHW’s Annual General Meeting on November 20, 2022.

Although Lynn has lived in Ottawa for almost 45 years, she was born in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Lynn was introduced to CHW at a very young age by helping her mother and grandmother at fundraising events.

She has contributed to CHW on a national level as a member of the Board of Directors for four years, with two years as National Vice-President and two years as Chair of the Fundraising and Membership Committee. Prior to that, she participated in the CHW National Leadership Assembly for two years.

During her 40-year involvement with CHW Ottawa Centre, Lynn took on such roles as Centre President and Vice-President, each for two terms, Recording Secretary, Corresponding Secretary, Publicity Chair, and chairs of various campaigns and fundraising events.

Her professional life spanned 44 years, working in the high-tech industry for Fortune 500 companies or leading technology providers as one of the top-producing salespersons in Canada.

Lynn recently retired to devote all her efforts to her upcoming role as CHW National President. She hopes to transfer the skills she developed during her career to help CHW achieve its new fundraising milestones and to inspire CHW teams of devoted volunteers and supporters.

To read more about Lynn and the new CHW Board of Directors, visit www.chw.ca/about/board-of-directors/

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, non-partisan, national network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

For more information, please contact: Rebecca Bowslaugh, Director Marketing and Communications, at rebecca@chw.ca or 416-477-5964 ext. 111