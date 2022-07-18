CHW Launches 27-Hour Crowdfunding Campaign to Empower Victims of Domestic Violence

CHW is launching the second annual S.O.S–Starting Over Safely summer campaign, with proceeds helping empower victims of domestic violence in Canada and Israel.

True to its mission, CHW is leading the way to empower women by stepping up emergency support and services at this critical time.” — CHW National President Elayna Latsky

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is proud to launch the second annual S.O.S – Starting Over Safely summer campaign, with proceeds helping to empower victims of domestic violence in Canada and Israel. The culmination of this campaign includes a quadruple-matching 27-hour crowdfunding movement on Tuesday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Due to the COVID-19 government shutdowns and mandatory quarantines, domestic violence increased significantly across the globe over the past two years. The drastic increase in intimate partner and domestic abuse has been coined the “Shadow Pandemic” by the United Nations. In Canada, one woman is killed in a violent act every three days. In Israel, the situation is just as critical: in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 20,140 domestic violence complaints were lodged with police, an increase of 12% from the previous year. In fact, 12 women have been murdered in the first six months of this year.

“True to its mission, CHW is leading the way to empower women by stepping up emergency support and services at this critical time,” said Elayna Latsky, National President.

S.O.S – Starting Over Safely 2022 has three campaign priorities, including Franny’s Fund in Canada and WIZO Programs and the Michal Sela Forum in Israel. The following campaign goals will empower at-risk women and children to break the cycle of violence in Canada and Israel:

• Provide financial help for parents and families in need of an urgent response

• Provide access to critical resources such as legal counsel and counselling services

• Provide women and their children with the basic essentials to start over safely

• Empower women and their children by providing financial help, social and personal support, employment support, and a network of other women in similar circumstances

• Provide women and their children with specially trained canine protection

• Fund respite summer camp experiences for at-risk youth

CHW CEO, Lisa Colt-Kotler said, “CHW strongly believes that every human being deserves the right to achieve their full potential, while living in safety and security. You have the power to empower.”

The S.O.S 2022 fundraising goal is $350,000. All funds donated will be matched three more times by a community of dedicated donors recognized as “Matching Heroes” during the 27-hour campaign, which kicks off at 12 PM ET on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. During the crowdfunding period, each gift donated on the website www.chwsos.ca is quadrupled.

To donate or learn more, visit www.chwsos.ca.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, non-partisan, national network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.