CHW Launches New Collaboration with Michal Sela Forum in Israel

CHW is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Michal Sela Forum to support at-risk women and children and empower survivors escaping domestic violence.

We hope that through CHW's involvement we can help save lives of victims like Michal Sela, and break the cycle of violence in Israel and Canada." — Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is proud to announce a new collaboration with the Michal Sela Forum (MSF) to provide protection and safety for women and children by empowering survivors escaping domestic violence. As the organization’s proud partners in Canada, CHW’s goal will be to raise awareness about the issues surrounding domestic abuse, share the warning signs, provide grant funding for the Michal Sela Canines Project and sponsor innovative programs.

MSF is a non-profit organization in Israel, founded to prevent domestic violence using technological solutions and outside-the-box thinking, along with an emphasis on broad public responsibility and awareness for identifying the warning signs of domestic violence. By creating an opportunity for the development of innovative technology and special ventures, lives will be saved, and the cycle of abuse broken.

According to Lisa Colt-Kotler, CHW CEO, “It is a privilege and honour to partner with Lili Ben Ami, Founder and CEO of Michal Sela Forum, which Lili founded in memory of her late sister Michal Sela. Michal was murdered at the hands of her husband in her own home. By bringing together the best and brightest minds of the tech world together annually, to solve the social crisis of global femicide, is both innovative and inspiring. We hope that through CHW’s involvement we can help save lives of victims like Michal Sela, and break the cycle of violence in Israel and Canada.”

MSF also offers an innovative program, The Michal Sela Canines Project, which provides women under high-risk threat of intimate partner violence with life-saving protection dogs. The dog is given to the woman to live with her as a family member. The dog is a life-saving gift that gives the woman and her children quality of life, as well as physical and emotional security. This is an innovative project and the first of its kind in Israel. CHW has committed funds toward this program, which are matched in Israel.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding, CHW and MSF have committed to break the cycle of violence in Israel and Canada through programs and projects that bring together innovation, awareness, protection, and security.

Michal Sela Forum is one of three campaign priorities of CHW’s S.O.S – Starting Over Safely summer campaign, with proceeds helping empower victims of domestic violence in Canada and Israel. The culmination of the campaign includes a quadruple-matching 27-hour crowdfunding movement on Tuesday, August 23 to Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

To donate or learn more, visit www.chwsos.ca.

About Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW): Founded by visionary Jewish women in 1917, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO (CHW) is a non-political, non-partisan, national network of dedicated volunteers who believe that excellence and advancement of education, healthcare, and social services transcends politics, religion, and national boundaries. Learn more about CHW at www.chw.ca.

