Lionbridge Games Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Brand Renovation
Lionbridge Games recognized for new branding that captures the essence of the gaming world
Our goal with the renovation was to better align with our gaming customers and community of partners in the industry.”WALTHAM, MA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge Games, the premier video game globalization and publishing services partner, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Brand Renovation in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.
— Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Games
The International Business Awards (IBAs) are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.
As a recipient of the Brand Renovation Award, Lionbridge Games has been recognized for creating a powerful new brand and integrated campaigns that align with our status as an industry leader in the game translation, player experience, game testing, and game marketing spaces. IBA judges lauded it as “a very attractive branding development that perfectly captures the aesthetic essence of the gaming universe, accompanied by a digital amplification campaign that has generated good results.”
In addition to a complete visual rebrand, Lionbridge Games launched a new website that boasts a visually stunning and easy-to-navigate architecture. “Our goal with the renovation was to better align with our gaming customers and community of partners in the industry,” says Tugdual Delisle, Managing Director of Lionbridge Games. “But we still wanted to keep in touch with our Lionbridge roots as the world’s most advanced localization platform, trusted by thousands of premier brands for over 25 years.”
The evolution of the Lionbridge Games brand has also enabled us to forge a deeper connection with our employees and the talent pool in all of the markets in which we operate. Recently named by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Loved Workplaces® and demonstrating an unshakable commitment to the gaming world, Lionbridge Games continues to expand its talent pool to work on the most recognized AAA games for the world’s biggest gaming studios. The new brand is representative of the team’s devotion to delivering amazing gaming experiences in every market. “The gaming world will continue to attract a lot of talent. Games is transforming business models, technology, and the ways in which we connect. It’s a really big moment to be part of the gaming industry,” Delisle notes.
As the three-billion-player gaming industry continues to grow, so does the need for industry-specific content within the gaming localization sector. In order to satisfy this ever-increasing demand for content and fully participate as a thought leader in the industry, Lionbridge Games has implemented a substantial increase in content and campaigns. The East to West campaign, which was a prominent component of the award nomination, focuses on supporting developers and publishers across Asia in delivering impactful gaming experiences to the critical U.S. market and beyond. The vlog series introduces viewers to the integrated services pipeline and production team that has made Lionbridge Games a leader in global games launches.
Lionbridge Games is honored to be recognized as an industry leader, delivering amazing gaming experiences to audiences around the world.
About Lionbridge Games
Lionbridge Games delivers the gaming experience you envision to any global audience. Our passionate global gamers help bring every aspect of your game to life, without compromise. Our services include narrative design, voiceover recording, game localization, subtitling, quality assurance testing, and player experience services. Lionbridge brings the highest quality to every game you develop – everywhere it will be played. Learn more at https://games.lionbridge.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
Morgen Myrdal
Lionbridge
