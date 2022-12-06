Nutritional Products International’s Jeff Fernandez Brings Retail Buyer’s Point of View to NPI’s Clients
NPI Works With Domestic and International Health, Wellness, & Beauty Brands to Expand or Launch New Products in the U.S.
Jeff has an in-depth understanding of the retail industry, both as a buyer and as a representative of product manufacturers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jeff Fernandez, president of Nutritional Products International, brings more than 20 years of retail experience to NPI’s clients.
— Mitch Gould, CEO and Founder of Nutritional Products International
“Jeff has worked as a retail buyer for both Walmart and Amazon,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. “He has an in-depth understanding of the retail industry, both as a buyer and as a representative of product manufacturers.”
Fernandez was a part of a team tasked with creating Amazon’s Health and Personal Care category.
“Back then, Amazon was selling books and electronics,” Fernandez said. “Amazon, however, decided to sell everything. I was on the team responsible for building and managing a variety of categories, such as Sports Nutrition, Vitamins, Weight Loss, Health Care OTC, and Sexual Wellness.”
Gould said Fernandez helped generate what is probably now a $100 million revenue stream for Amazon.
Fernandez also worked as a buyer for Walmart.
“I have work experience with the two largest retailers in the U.S.,” he said. “Now, I represent health and wellness brands that want to expand their sales in the U.S. or launch a product here.
“My combined experience allows me to understand the needs of both parties,” he added.
Fernandez’s expertise in selling is part of NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” system, which streamlines the expansion or launch of a new product.
“I realized that many companies are great at creating innovative products but don’t have the staff to market and sell their goods,” Gould said. “By partnering with NPI, we provide all the professional services needed, including sales, logistics, federal regulatory, and marketing services.”
For more information, visit www.nutricompany.com.
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
