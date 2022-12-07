QuoteWerks 2022 Award Winners Announced
Aspire Technologies, Inc. announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners for 2022 today.
QuoteWerks is consistently seen as the tool with the most flexibility and the highest levels of support. Having access to 'live' phone support, rare these days, puts QuoteWerks ahead of competitors”ORLANDO, FL, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Technologies, Inc., the developers of Award Winning QuoteWerks Sales Quoting and Proposal Software, announced their top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners and MVP Award winners today.
— Matt Rose, Managing Director at Prestige Quoting
Top 10 QuoteWerks World Wide Partners
As the QuoteWerks Team does every year, they are awarded the 2022 Top 10 World Wide Partners and QuoteWerks MVP.
1. Quintadena (United Kingdom)
2. Prestige Quoting (United Kingdom)
3. Hilltops IT (United Kingdom)
4. First Direct Corp (Hopewell Junction, New York, USA)
5. Linked Systems (Seattle, Washington, USA)
6. Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd (Australia & New Zealand)
7. CloudTop Office (Houston, Texas, USA)
8. Equilibrium Consulting (Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, USA)
9. Wizard Systems (United Kingdom)
10. Publish or Perish, Inc. (Lombard, IL, USA)
The QuoteWerks MVP is voted by the QuoteWerks Community in a survey that was open for three weeks. There were eight candidates provided in the survey to QuoteWerks users nominated by the QuoteWerks Technical Support team and based on the previous year’s results. There was also a write-in option available.
QuoteWerks MVP: Matt Rose with Prestige Quoting
QuoteWerks MVP (Runner-Up): Justin Pickavance from GreatAmerica Financial
QuoteWerks is implemented internationally in over 100 countries. Aspire recognized the top partners in several countries:
• Top QuoteWerks USA Partner: First Direct Corp
• Top QuoteWerks United Kingdom Partner: Quintadena
• Top QuoteWerks Canadian Partner: The Trainer's Advisory Network
• Top QuoteWerks Australian Partner: Gold Rush Technology Pty, Ltd
"The Quintadena team is delighted to be named #1 QuoteWerks Worldwide Solution Partner for the 16th consecutive year! We are excited by the new features that have been released in 2022, such as VendorRFQ, and the ongoing migration to the web platform, and look forward to helping customers old and new throughout 2023," said Paul Hodgetts, Managing Director at Quintadena.
“We're so pleased to be acknowledged as the #3 QuoteWerks worldwide partner again this year,” said Vivienne Watts with Hilltops IT. “QuoteWerks has always been a very reliable and incredibly powerful quoting tool and with the great team at Aspire Technologies' continuous focus on development, it just gets better and better, which makes it a huge success both for our business and for our customers, for whom we implement and support it”.
“We at Prestige Quoting are honored to see our hard work recognized for the past 12 months. The past 12 months have seen various challenges across the globe, and we continue to see rewards in delivering well-implemented CPQ software. With growing competition, QuoteWerks is consistently seen as the tool with the most flexibility and the highest levels of support. Having access to 'live' phone support, rare these days, really puts QuoteWerks ahead of competitors,” commented Matt Rose, Managing Director at Prestige Quoting.
As the 2022 QuoteWerks MVP, Matt Rose also added “I'm thrilled to have been awarded MVP for the last 12 months. One of my biggest joys is helping a long term QuoteWerks user, that I'd never previously spoken with, implement a new feature that has a positive impact on their business. QuoteWerks has given so much to me personally, I'm more than pleased to be able to share my experience with the community. ”
Congratulations to all of this year's winners and wishing all of the QuoteWerks staff, customers, and partners much success in 2022 and beyond!
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, TDSYNNEX, and more), Amazon Business, FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.
