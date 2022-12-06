Yardstick Management Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business in Management Consulting
3rd annual list recognizes 241 private companies putting purpose ahead of profitATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yardstick Management has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list in the Management Consulting category. This is the second year in a row Yardstick makes the list. Last year they won the Bronze award in the Human Resources category and this year they are the first to be recognized in the Management Consulting category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have made an extraordinary impact in their fields and on society.
The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 13), and online, recognizes the most dynamic companies of all sizes and industries that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.
Yardstick Management was especially recognized for its transformative work this past year impacting the lives of thousands of employees across industries in the workplace through management consulting services provided by the company. The full Inc Magazine feature shares the story of the Founder and Managing Partner, Ebbie Parsons and more details on the innovative and strategic solutions Yardstick has developed to make a positive difference in global organizations.
“It’s an honor to receive this exceptional award which recognizes our ‘heart’ work! We truly believe in our mission of leveling the playing field for marginalized people and we do that by ensuring companies we partner with are creating equitable opportunities for their people across all levels and functions of their organizations. This is truly critical work that speaks to our purpose and it’s so rewarding to see it recognized and amplified by Inc. Magazine to support us at Yardstick on our journey of doing good,” says Ebbie Parsons, Founder and CEO of Yardstick Management.
Rather than relying solely on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in 55 different categories – from advertising to sustainability to retail, and more – and in age-based, revenue-based, size-based, and impact-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive – a huge success for the 241 honored in the list’s third year. Honorees for general excellence across various industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.
Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “Inc. magazine is dedicated to showcasing America’s most dynamic businesses and the great things they do. The Best in Business awards shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond their original mission to make a social, environmental or economic impact, benefiting those around them.”
Management consulting is one among four of the services provided at Yardstick Management, including Executive Search, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Consulting, and most recently this past year with the inauguration of the Yardstick Management Institute. These leadership retreats have brought 100+ of the brightest people-leaders in entertainment, tech, healthcare, and venture capital, to name a few. Attendees represented some of the most prominent global companies, including Meta, Netflix, The Coca-Cola Company, Reddit, Ralph Lauren, Amazon, UPS, Pfizer, Whirlpool, Mailchimp, Jobcase, and Indeed, representing more than two million employees in their collective workforces.
The diverse groups took advantage of each of the three-day retreats to deep dive into the power of vulnerability within leadership and re-join their workforces with actionable tools to infuse diversity, equity, and inclusion into their day-to-day work. Yardstick is hosting its next Institute in Sea Island, GA on January 17th-19th on the topic of Inflation. Recession. Economic Uncertainty. Leading with Intentionality in the face of Adversity. Registration is now open till January 3rd with limited seats.
ABOUT YARDSTICK MANAGEMENT
Established in 2012, Yardstick Management is America's leading Black-Owned management consulting firm, providing organizational strategy, diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging support, and executive search expertise at the world’s most recognizable companies. Our comprehensive services help organizations transform their culture as well as attract and retain the most senior-level diverse executives to their C-Suites and boards. Named in Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business list and Georgia Business Journal’s Best Business Consulting firm, Yardstick Management has a proven track record of successful transformation and is trusted by the largest companies in the world.
ABOUT INC.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
