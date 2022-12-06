Submit Release
State Visit of His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, 6 to 11 December 2022

His Excellency José Ramos-Horta, President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, will make a State Visit to Singapore from 6 to 11 December 2022 at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob. This is the first State Visit from Timor-Leste and marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and Timor-Leste.

 

President Ramos-Horta will attend an official Welcome Ceremony held in his honour at the Istana on 8 December 2022. He will meet President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host a State Banquet and an official lunch respectively. President Ramos-Horta will have an orchid named in his honour, deliver the 45th Singapore Lecture organised by the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute and visit the NEWater Visitor Centre.

 

President Ramos-Horta will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Adaljiza Magno, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Joaquim Amaral, members of parliament and senior officials.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

6 DECEMBER 2022

