FW: Area of 910 VT Route 15 Underhill OPEN

VT ROUTE 15 IN UNDERHILL IS NOW OPEN

 

From: Bushway, Andrea
Sent: Tuesday, December 6, 2022 7:57 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Area of 910 VT Route 15 Underhill CLOSED

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

910 VT ROUTE 15 NEAR ROY DR will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash. 

  

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

FW: Area of 910 VT Route 15 Underhill OPEN

