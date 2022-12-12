Podcasters - Media Outlets: Mental Health, Personal Growth, and Holistic Integrative Living

When facing a valid horizon, the heart will steer the way.

The human heart behaves as a stabilizing rudder orienting people toward becoming their fullest expression.

In the human condition, the ego sits at the bow (front) of people’s experience while the heart is stern (rear) steering our direction like a rudder.” — Ernie L. Vecchio

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike science, philosophy approaches life’s problems as paradoxical. Usually, a self-contradictory statement or proposition that once investigated proves to be well founded in truth. Ernie L. Vecchio author of Feelings and Reason: Activating Your Heart as Compass Despite the Ego’s Interference explains: “Today, people are aware that something is amiss, but are not sure what it is. Similar to Galileo’s evidence that the sun is the center of our solar system not the earth, people have constructed an unconscious proposition that ego is the center of human experience not the heart.” Vecchio wants people to understand that such a perspective is only made possible through the use of projection. A psychological veil laid over what is real to hide what is in plain sight. He asks, “It is clear that projection of our ego, linear thinking, narrow beliefs, division, and related dogma is ‘masking’ our humane center and horizon. Psychology has long known projection as an effective method for protecting our narcissistic vulnerability but was it meant to contaminate a universal truth?” He answers this question with an ‘emphatic no’ and wants people to know that this profound realization is being ignored in mainstream culture.

While projection may be a normal psychological defense, used when people feel threatened and diminished, he teaches it was not intended to anchor a completely false perspective—indefinitely. Especially today when this unhealthy method has become people’s primary way of viewing life. He explains: “Regularly projecting the human ego as compass (versus the heart) is analogous to masking the sun as center and substituting the earth in its place. Not only is it a regression to an ancient perspective but it distorts and interferes with electromagnetic energies naturally intended to work FOR people not against them.”

Ironically, people only need to remember what they know about magnets. He explains, “When people face two of the same qualities together (collective ego’s push - personal ego’s push) they automatically repel each other. This repulsion creates an invisible barrier of electromagnetic energy that makes life harder.” He wants people to understand that when they struggle with such opposing forces without direction, life automatically becomes an endurance test. One that drains their potential leaving them apathetic and resigned. In contrast, when people face opposite qualities together (collective heart as center pulls - personal ego as adaptive function pushes) they experience the attractive ease of life. People report that this magnetic attraction ‘feels like’ finding their true north.” He suggests people need only to get ‘oriented to the task’ for life to be easier. While this is no small deal, his work with trauma reveals it is absolutely possible.

He continues, “In the human condition, when attraction happens, people discover the human heart behaves as a stabilizing rudder orienting them toward becoming their fullest expression. While people may have a sense of what is pushing (the ego’s lack) they are often unaware of what is pulling and steering (the heart’s longing).” Vecchio offers the image of a boat to advance this wisdom. He notes, “In the human condition, the ego sits at the bow (front) of people’s experience while the heart is stern (rear) steering our direction like a rudder.” He teaches that steering toward a false horizon of collective ego with personal ego, reverses the natural pull of opposites. Said differently, a blind choice by ego turns life’s natural pull into a repelling push.”

Vecchio reminds that the ego’s extended illusion of lack accumulates as emotional energy in the body. Also, that this converts into kinetic energy when people are present in their lives. The biomedical experts suggest the physical body possesses this energy simply by virtue of its storage capability. When released in a healthy manner, people experience it as human potential. Though everyone carries this energy in reserve, some view it as an albatross or an overwhelming weight. Vecchio explains, “Medical science knows that emotional energy stored without healthy dissipation creates somatic symptoms (i.e., migraine headaches, gastrointestinal problems, back and should pain, etc.) or psychological residuals like anxiety and depression. In the end, emotions must be understood and released for human potential to be realized. When the human ego operates without our heart as rudder, these same emotions can implode or erupt.”

The unconscious miscalculation of making the collective ego our center is a massive problem. Largely because the personal ego wants to pivot toward sameness as the center. Vecchio explains, “Imagine, people live in a scenario where they are being taught to orient themselves toward an opposing force--with opposition. It is understandable they are frustrated by the impasse this creates. Looking outside the self with ego (versus inside with heart) people will project blame at themselves or others for what is happening.”

When the heart’s rudder of compassion feels useless, it means people have endorsed the collective ego as their default center and horizon. In contrast, when they recognize the collective heart as their true destination, everything changes. He explains, “People begin to trust the heart as an intentional rudder versus just a pump, romantic myth, or organ of perception helplessly pushed along by ego. Our electromagnetic fields change (push or pull) based upon a person’s orientation or disorientation to their life." Vecchio's message? Like versus like repels and opposites attract. He wants people to realize that life's magnetic pull is real and available for everyone. Large media platforms and podcasts are encouraged to reach out to further discuss his work and discoveries.