The Center of a Humane Universe

The increased suffering of our time is the gravitational result of an unsupervised and magnified ego.

Having an immutable law that ego is the center of human experience is by design a form of mental illness.” — Ernie L Vecchio

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While Einstein’s ‘special relativity’ formula (E = mc2) is now taken for granted, it was revolutionary when it first entered our awareness. Ernie L. Vecchio’s ‘spiritual gravity’ formula (E2 - Hc = S10 ) though not as recognizable, offers a worldview equally as eye-opening. What does his little-known equation mean?

For hundreds of years, there was an immutable law in astronomy enforced by the Catholic Church that the Earth was the center of the Universe. Galileo and an astronomer named Copernicus believed the Earth and other planets moved around the Sun. As one might imagine, the psychological shift that came with their proposition was huge. For two millennia, human beings had been the center of everything, and now their status was upended. By 1610, experts had physical evidence that these discoveries were true.

As the collective ego would have it, many people felt marginalized and their place in the Universe diminished. However, the upside of such profound observations is they often force an open discussion about what it means to be human. In this instance, people were talking to each other from a deeper and heartfelt place than before. Vecchio, author of Feelings and Reason: Activating Your Heart as Compass Despite the Ego’s Interference feels these discussions need to occur again.

Since the church represented the collective ego at the time, its reaction was swift. Galileo’s inquisition lasted just inside a year. Threatened with torture, he eventually admitted supporting the ‘sun as center’ theory and was convicted of heresy. Galileo spent his remaining years under house arrest. Not until 1835, seventy-seven years later, did the church drop its opposition and accept the actual truth.

Fast forward to the present, Vecchio’s observations are equally as profound - the heart is the center of a Humane Universe NOT the ego. Unbeknownst to many, people are living as if the reverse is true. Vecchio credits the increased suffering of our time as a psychospiritual void or gravitational result of an unsupervised and magnified ego. He states, “Having an immutable law that ego is the center of human experience is by design a form of mental illness.

It’s little wonder with all that is happening in the world people feel as if they’ve been hit by a tsunami.” Does this mean that since the time of Galileo, people have unknowingly spent centuries repositioning the ego’s illusion of significance? It seems so. Vecchio’s work suggests that as science, medicine, and technology have advanced, human evolution has regressed or stagnated.

By Vecchio’s estimate, the culture is stuck in what he calls spiritual gravity. E 2 – Hc = S10 interpreted means an exaggerated ego absent of the heart as center equals suffering tenfold. There are three parts to his equation: (1) E2 or an exaggerated ego, represents the illusionary mass, weight, or size people give the ego within the human condition; (2) Hc or heart as center, relates to the compassion needed for conversion of this illusion of mass; and (3) S10 or suffering tenfold, is the degree of suffering experienced if/when this false center is allowed to exist without correction.

Vecchio continues, "If people need a visual of this dilemma, imagine a bowling ball on a trampoline with a circling marble. The sun is the ball, the trampoline space-time, and the marble earth. As gravity would have it, the circling marble is caught in the weight of the larger ball. In a Humane Universe, the heart is at the sun’s position and our ego revolves around it. Or at least it is supposed to. In today’s world, the ego has been magnified, placed as our center, and people are caught in its gravitational effect."

Like before, the truth is hiding in plain sight but sadly it's not provoking a discussion about what it means to be human. As before, the collective ego is swift as self-absorption, division, and righteousness have quickly become the center of human experience. Vecchio adds, "The noise of an exaggerated ego easily overwhelms any whisper or heartfelt discussion that would reset our true humane center."

The meaning of Vecchio’s equation is world changing. As he puts it: “It follows from a psychospiritual perspective that while the mass of the ego and heart compete for influence, the energy involved is a manifestation of the same thing — the push to be and pull to become. People need only remember that these internal qualities are not meant to be in opposition to the other."

He adds, “It’s simple, the ego’s push is blind without the heart’s pulling guidance.” In Einstein’s general relativity theory, the curvature of space dictates that when falling into a gravitational field people gain energy and when climbing out, they lose energy. Vecchio explains, “Now, imagine fighting the gravity of ego as a default and false center. Under such conditions the energy lost and effort to climb out becomes mind boggling. What if this is why people feel so drained in their daily lives?”

Thinking about the human condition in this way enables people to acknowledge and reset the truth of what it would mean to live in a Humane Universe. When people's soul-spirit-ego-heart are viewed as a complete navigational system, they exist as part of (versus in opposition with) an intentional guiding intelligence. Congruence is restored (or at least catches up) for human beings to live a reciprocal life with themselves and others. Vecchio remains available for interview with large media platforms and podcasts wanting to discuss his take on holistic mind-body-spirit health.