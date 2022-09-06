Humanity's Wisdom Matters

A tug of war that needs understood if people are to find their true north.

Life is like a piece of paper where every passerby leaves their mark.

If people lack a healthy context for being human, they will remain stuck in the rigid percepts of a misguided ego.” — Vecchio

CHARLESTON, WEST VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernie L. Vecchio’s discovery of a Humane Spectrum suggests that human wisdom matters. As the author of Feelings and Reason: Activating Your Heart as Compass Despite the Ego’s Interference he explains, “When our choices and lives are motivated only by ego, people often find themselves with a psychology and emotional matrix that threatens their mental health. In contrast, when people recognize the heart as their true guide a ‘lens of perception’ is activated, giving them full access to their navigational abilities. Most learn that adversity is self-correcting and healing by design. In the end, they practice benevolence for themselves and others.” In short, Vecchio is suggesting that people need to acknowledge the lessons of those who have suffered before them to grow from their experiences. Otherwise, they remain at the mercy of an ego-driven culture which harms their mental health.

Vecchio continues, “Eckart Tolle, author of The Power of Now teaches that to find inner stillness people should suspend the ego and live in the present moment. He views the culture’s division as an extension of ego. Intentional Guided Evolution (IGE) teaches that the ego’s dualistic belief system dilutes the ethic human beings are born with. More dividing than unifying, our ego’s two-dimensional perspective lacks maturity. While Tolle argues that the evolutionary impulse of the planet cannot be stopped by the human ego, people becoming their own worst enemy should not be ignored. Absent of wisdom, it is nothing more than a meaningless observation.”

It seems the ego's vantage point is an impediment to our individual quest for well-being. Vecchio explains, “The Golden Rule (love others as you love yourself) transforms from a behavioral percept into a self-evident reality when the heart is included.” Vecchio urges, "People need to have an exponential increase of wisdom at both the individual and cultural level. Though this prescription sounds simple, the culture’s infatuation with ego has become too profitable for most of us to change." His work suggests that humanity must push back against this momentum and trend. It not only requires a shift in perspective but a ‘specificity’ in the lens chosen to view ourselves.

Deepak Chopra, whose name is synonymous with holistic health, is dismayed by the egoic division in our culture. Vecchio explains, “He credits our current ugliness and darkness as a measure of the collective psyche. A reflection that should not be ignored. His language for one's inner-life links biochemistry with emotions and wellbeing. He implies that people are more than cognitive computers that need reprogrammed but beings that possess a complete ecosystem of health. Vecchio’s IGE model and Humane Spectrum captures this holistic system. It is nurtured by human wisdom. He adds, “If people lack a healthy context for being human, they will remain stuck in the rigid percepts of a misguided ego.”

So, what is wisdom through the lens of Vecchio’s work and how do people get it? He answers, “Wisdom is the comprehension of what the heart knows is true coupled with the ego’s judgment to action. Said differently, discernment and insight paired with a healthy use of experience. The two combined produce a context of right and wrong that becomes ethical by the time it is applied to our lives.”

This creates another question. What is healthy? Vecchio continues, “Human beings have the capacity to discern what is good-bad for them. Unhealthy is diminished attention to dis-ease (i.e., anxiety) because of fear. In contrast, healthy is having a reciprocal relationship with human suffering that uses fear for motivation. Human angst and dis-ease can be quieted, understood, and inspiring.” He proposes that such insights are one of life’s many absolutes as millions of human beings undergoing adversity claim to have had a glimpse of this inner peace.

Though these claims come from a variety of sources and circumstances (ritual, meditating, or communing with nature) Vecchio suggests one constant occurs, “All viewed themselves as having a spiritual connection with something larger than themselves. He suggests that in a ‘takes one to know one’ universe, human beings are having these experiences because they were spiritual first. A period that long precedes the forced adjustment to an ego-driven reality.

Webster’s dictionary defines wisdom as the “capacity of judging rightly in matters related to life and conduct.” But how does one judge what is right? To answer that question, Vecchio offers his definition, “Wisdom is the result of living, as closely as possible, in alignment with one’s internal compass versus the collective ego. In this context, wisdom translates life’s absolutes into human actions, thoughts, and feelings. Wisdom is a heart versus ego-based decision.”

It's important to note that wisdom and knowledge are not synonymous. While the dictionary defines wisdom as “the ability to discern or judge what is true, right, or lasting.” Vecchio's work puts the emphasis on experience, reasoning, and familiarity. He explains, "This means knowledge can exist without wisdom, but not the other way around. One can be knowledgeable without being wise. Knowledge is knowing that one has been traumatized; wisdom is knowing how to use this adversity to grow and keep it from victimizing others. Wisdom entails living, as congruent as possible, in alignment with the absolute truth of one’s experiences and interconnectedness to all human beings. When this happens the ego’s narrowed vision is no longer an impediment to our quest for well-being. Vecchio’s Human Spectrum is a measure of this congruence.

He concludes. "Many of today’s individual and collective actions are out of touch with the truth of our interconnectivity. Most egregiously, the way politics and the media have overtaken the culture’s discourse. This never-ending infusion of thought hardly portrays integrity and dignity let alone represents a human condition evolving into wisdom." Vecchio is announcing his availability for interview with large media platforms and podcasts encouraging further discussion about his work.