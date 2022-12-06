Area of 910 VT Route 15 Underhill CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
910 VT ROUTE 15 NEAR ROY DR will be closed due to a motor vehicle crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111