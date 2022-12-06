Submit Release
Jim Madden Joins Symtrain as Chief Operating Officer

Jim will oversee the go-to-market including revenue growth, marketing, client success, channels, professional services, and solutions consulting for the firm.

I selected symtrain because the solutions solve a key issue, onboarding agents with immediate high levels of proficiency"
— Jim Madden, COO

ATLANTA, GA, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Symtrain, an AI-based automated role-play learning solution, announced today that Jim Madden has joined the team as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the company. In his new role, Jim will oversee all aspects of symtrain’s go-to-market including revenue growth, marketing, client success, channels, professional services, and solutions consulting for the firm.

Mr. Madden is a seasoned leader in the Contact Center industry, having led several technology leaders to significant growth with six successful exits. Jim has been a GM and CEO of multinational companies ranging from $0 to $350m. Prior to joining symtrain, he was at Five9 in 2005 when he launched the go-to-market, and more recently returned to lead enterprise and mid-market teams. Five9 has achieved exponential growth to market leadership. Mr. Madden has also held senior roles at PRGX Global, [24]7.ai, Nuance Communications, EG solutions, and TeleTech. He is an accomplished visionary with strong experience building high-performance teams that are positioned to thrive during explosive growth.

Dan McCann, the CEO and Chief Learning Officer for symtrain commented, “Jim brings the leadership, energy, innovative mindset, and experience that we were looking for as the COO at symtrain. Our solution is proving to be mission critical for clients, and we are thrilled to have him as part of our strategic planning and execution teams going into what we expect will be a transformational year of growth for us.”

Symtrain’s vision is to create a digital coach for everyone, as they optimize employee performance through automated role-play, AI coaching, and digital assessment exercises. The product earned Stevie Awards from the International Business Awards earlier this year in the Career and Workforce Readiness Solution and Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution categories.

“I selected symtrain because the solutions solve a key issue, onboarding agents with immediate high levels of proficiency,” says Madden. “They are unique, easy to use, and generate ROI immediately. The solutions are game changers for the Contact Center industry, and the company is backed by amazing leadership and vision. Accomplishing breakthrough outcomes for my companies and clients in new categories or against large and entrenched incumbents has been a thrill and remains my biggest passion. I’m very excited to join symtrain and help our clients make drastic improvements in Q1 2023.”


###Symtrain is a SaaS solution that elevates the standard for training with digital role-play and AI-based coaching. It simulates real-world scenarios to prepare sales, service, and support agents for interactions with customers. By automating the delivery of digitized role-play scenarios, speed to proficiency increases by over 30% while using fewer internal resources. Benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, role-play training at scale, realistic scenarios based on live calls and recordings, audio and navigation practice, and individualized coaching. Symtrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit www.symtrain.com or visit the company's LinkedIn page athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/symtrain/.

