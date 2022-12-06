Mission 6 partners with the SDG Impact Fund for Charitable Decarbonization and Carbon Lab Research
The Mission 6 Carbon Foundation to invest in efficiency technology, carbon mitigation and ecomonic stimulus in underserved communities and public facilities.
This is a great way for companies to participate in charitable giving while driving ESG compliance and generating carbon offsets. It is a true win/win scenario.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission 6 has partnered with the SDG Impact Fund to launch its non profit (501c3) Carbon Foundation. One of the main objectives of the foundation is to deploy carbon mitigation technology into areas that to not have adequate funding to invest in emissions reducing projects. Public housing, many public schools, low income areas and the underserved communities can benefit from technology that reduces electricity consumption which reduces the associated monthly energy expenses. Reducing emissions while reducing expenses is an excellent form of economic stimulus. There is an extra benefit compared to many of the nature based carbon capture projects and a great way to participate in sustainability and social good. " We are very excited to bring these benefits to groups that cannot afford to reduce emissions" said Kevin Carriere, CEO of Mission 6, "Climate change will affect low income citizens disproportionately and our foundation allows donors to reduce carbon and help others".
— Nathan Albee, Co-Founder and CTO at Mission 6
The second major objective is to help scale promising decarbonization and efficiency technologies with 3rd party measurement and verification services required for commercialization. The Mission 6 Registry has access too many new technologies that need help with "last mile" funding to obtain validation that is required for by companies to pilot new technology. Third party verification can be extremely time consuming, costly, and difficult to complete for certain types of new technology. The Mission 6 platform, technology, and team of scientists can provide R&D, measurement & verification at scale to help get the lowest cost and highest impact technology deployed to combat climate change. " It is hard to commercialize new technology especially if it is disruptive. Equity funding is expensive and debt funding may be out of reach for many companies without the required levels of revenue. There are so many great solutions that can make a large impact in the fight against climate change that need the right type of help. We have substantial experience, an amazing platform and a robust network of companies to help these technologies find their way to the market at scale" said Carriere.
As one of only four fully independent donor advised funds (out of over 3,500+) in the U.S., the SDG Impact Fund has quietly become one of the most innovative and forward-thinking leaders in regenerative philanthropy in the world. We bridge the worlds of charitable giving and catalytic finance and put the full legal parameters of donor advised funds to work to make giving flexible, regenerative and transformative.
Mission6 Foundation is an Impact Account of the SDG Impact Fund (Tax ID# 46-2368538), which is an IRS recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt public charity as described in the Internal Revenue Code Sections 501(c)(3), 509(a)(1), and 170(b)(1)(A)(vi). All money and property transferred to the charity shall be an irrevocable gift to the organization.
