Is Austin, Texas about to lead the US in Blockchain, Crypto and Sustainability? With Mission 6, it appears so.
The launch of Mission 6 in Austin may the best use of blockchain and crypto to date, and it aims to conquer climate change.
The response from the Austin Chamber, the Austin Technology Council, and virtually everyone here was amazing. The excitement & enthusiasm in the room was palpable and they questioned us for hours.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission 6 held its official company launch on National Technology Day along with the Austin Chamber of Commerce and the Austin Technology Council. Attendees included members from CBRE, Dell, University of Texas, Guaranty Bank, The Austin Chamber, Austin Technology Council, and DivInc, among other business leaders, sustainability professionals, investors and crypto experts.
— Kevin Carriere, CEO
The Launch Party had a typical “Austin” flare being held at the local Still Austin Whiskey Co. featuring their unique cocktail menu and fusion Korean BBQ by local restaurant favorite Chilantro. “We wanted the out of town guests to get a taste of the Austin culture while they came to learn about the best technology behind our blockchain offering”, said Travis LeMasters of Mission 6.
After the Ribbon Cutting, the Austin Chambers’ Robert Rodriguez Jr. served as Master of Ceremony to begin the night followed by a powerful presentation of the Mission 6 initiative by its founders, Kevin Carriere and Nathan Albee. “I was absolutely blown away by the opportunity that Mission 6 brings to Austin, the State of Texas and everyone here tonight. This use of blockchain, digital assets, and technology is revolutionizing,” said Preston James, CEO of DivInc.
Mission 6 (www.mission6.io) is a profit-driven ecosystem directed to solve the issues associated with the current carbon markets. By empowering the supply and demand sides of the market, corporations can now participate in a com-pletely different way to lead the world to Net-Zero, and Mission 6 creates the opportunity for a +500% increase in the size of the carbon market. Mission 6 makes sustainability profitable at a global scale.
On Earth Day 2022, Mission 6 announced the formation of world's first Energy Carbon Registry powered by AI, Machine Learning, Forensic Engineering, International Standards and Industrial IoT. The new registry uses technology at scale to verify and register decarbonization projects on a global public ledger.
Mission 6 unlocks the real value of carbon. Carbon Assets™ can be included on the balance sheet. Emission-reducing investments are now much more attractive because they are carbon-backed digital assets. The Mission 6 carbon asset (M6) can be exchanged on cryptocurrency markets where everyone can participate in saving energy and mitigating emissions.
Mission 6 is on track to be the most widely held crypto by corporate America and has a host of exciting initiatives coming soon. “We have been at this for years building real technology and solving real problems. This is no basic crypto carbon coin or carbon credit. Mission 6 is so much more than those offerings. Carbon coins are down stream of the real issues in the carbon market. Some are offering old credits from 10 years ago so that is really another version of the old problem” said Nathan Albee Co-Founder of Misison 6, “We are here to completely change the market, and make a real impact on emissions and the carbon cycle.”
Now Mission 6 will be actively working to quantify the carbon projects of Digital Realty, The Dallas Cowboys, Pro Star Energy, Bernhard Energy, Point B (consulting firm supporting companies such as Starbucks and Microsoft), among others across various industries. Any large companies that have invested in projects that save energy and reduce carbon emissions are encouraged to contact Mission 6.
For more information on Mission 6 visit www.mission6.io or contact us at info@mission6.io.
Gary Hartman
Mission 6
+1 512-234-0442
email us here