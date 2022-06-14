Opportunity Lives in Austin and so does the Technology to Impact Emissions
As Consensus 2022 comes to an end, Austin looks to continue breaking barriers in technology and the best is yet to come.
There is something special here and this type of groundwork does not happen by accident. Austin and the Chamber have changed the game and it shows.”AUSTIN , TEXAS, US, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consensus 2022 is over, and another industry has taken steps to grow roots in the mainstream. The event was the largest Blockchain and Web3 conference in the US and host CoinDesk chose Austin, Texas for a reason. Austin is the perfect place for a new technology sector to host its largest annual event. Large companies, technology-based startups and now many other industry sectors have businesses flocking to Austin. The city is well versed in embracing new technology, growth, and The Austin Chamber is at its epicenter.
— Gary Hartman
Mission 6 is a company with technology that allows corporations to take an active lead in NetZero emissions, and the Austin Chamber CEO Laura Huffman has a history that resonates with the Mission 6 initiative. Laura served as head of the state’s Nature Conservancy and is passionate about conservation and sustainability. “We presented Mission 6 to CEO Laura Huffman and Chief of Staff Colleen Pate, and it was obvious that they both saw the enormous potential. If not for another meeting on Laura’s busy schedule, that meeting may have gone on for hours. I think they both realized that Austin Texas and the Austin Chamber is in a position to help ignite the entire effort. The companies that can make a difference are here and part of the Austin Chamber” said Nathan Albee, Co-Founder and CTO of Mission 6.
Mission 6 launched officially last month, and the Austin Chamber has been actively working to help make the effort as successful as possible. Roland Peña is the SVP of Global Technology and Innovation with the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and Opportunity Austin. Within a week of launching Roland was at the Mission 6 headquarters spending several hours with the team to do a deep dive on the ways the Chamber could help. Bryce Bencivengo is the Director of Public Relations and Media and attended a separate meeting the to learn more about Mission 6 and to help formulate a media strategy that he could deploy at the Chamber to support Mission 6.
“The Chamber has been great to work with. Roland has introduced us to many people in the Chamber that can help us and stays in touch with us. Bryce and I are working on media content, and I look forward to working with them as we grow” said Gary Hartman, Executive Project Manager at Mission 6.
Mission 6 is now working with the Chamber to invite key companies to a summit. The goal is to have the Austin Chamber be a catalyst to the largest impact ever measured in sustainability. “Austin has put in tremendous work over the years to attract amazing companies like Apple, Tesla, Oracle, Digital Realty, Samsung, Facebook and many more. These companies can work together with Mission 6 to change the world, and the Austin Chamber is the one organization that can facilitate the effort,” said Hartman.
Everything is big in Texas. And now the biggest impact in sustainability and reduced emissions may have been born in Texas and ignited by the Austin Chamber of Commerce.
