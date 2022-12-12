Business Reporter: Keeping your digital transformation on track
Why advisory services offered by industry leaders are key to successLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video published on Business Reporter, Matt Powers, Vice President, Technology & Support Services at Wesco and David Speidelsbach, Vice President, Industrial & Strategic Accounts at Eaton talk about the consultative collaboration they provide businesses on their digital transformation journeys to realize business outcomes. Eaton is a leading trusted partner of Wesco, and together, the companies leverage their expertise at the ideation phase, discussing pain points and challenges with their clients, and map out solutions to achieve operational efficiencies. In addition to Wesco’s advisory services, Wesco and Eaton offer portfolios of their own products and access to technological resources too.
Digital tools, if well-chosen and effectively deployed, support data analytics, which provide insights to drive operational efficiencies that improve business KPIs. Eaton’s Brightlayer Industrial suite of asset performance management solutions provides data and insights that can help businesses reduce downtime, extend the life of electrical equipment and identify operational efficiency opportunities such as energy optimization.
To learn more about how collaboration with Wesco and Eaton can help with designing and implementing your digital transformation, watch the video.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Wesco
Wesco International (NYSE: WCC) builds, connects, powers and protects the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Wesco is a FORTUNE 500® company with more than $18 billion in annual sales and a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services and supply chain solutions. Wesco offers a best-in-class product and services portfolio of Electrical and Electronic Solutions, Communications and Security Solutions, and Utility and Broadband Solutions. The Company employs approximately 18,000 people, partners with the industry’s premier suppliers, and serves thousands of customers around the world, including more than 90% of FORTUNE 100® companies. With nearly 1,500,000 products, end-to-end supply chain services, and leading digital capabilities, Wesco provides innovative solutions to meet customer needs across commercial and industrial businesses, contractors, government agencies, institutions, telecommunications providers, and utilities. Wesco operates approximately 800 branches, warehouses and sales offices in more than 50 countries, providing a local presence for customers and a global network to serve multi-location businesses and multi-national corporations.
www.wesco.com
About Eaton
Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. The company is guided by its commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help its customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, Eaton is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for its stakeholders and all of society.
Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. The company reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serves customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow Eaton on Twitter and LinkedIn.
www.eaton.com
Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 6488
email us here