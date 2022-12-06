Unique Sensitive Santa Event for Special Needs Families from The Ed Asner Family Center and Autism Live
Ed Asner Family Center
The Ed Asner Family Center and Autism Live partner again for a Sensitive Santa event for special needs families on Dec 18, 2022 in Reseda, Ca.
It’s important for all of our kids to have access to the things that make holidays special. The Ed Asner Family Center is a wonderful place for the special needs community to gather and celebrate.”RESEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families with children, teens, and adults on the Autism Spectrum or with other special needs are invited to bring their entire family to a special Drive Thru Sensitive Santa event! The Tenth Annual Autism Live Sensitive Santa Event will take place on Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 10:30am- 3pm at The Ed Asner Family Center, 7901 Lindley Ave in Reseda, California. Participants will enjoy a brief drive thru experience with a COVID safe wave to Santa! Families who wish to will have an opportunity to exit their car for a socially distanced photo with Santa!! Special wrapped toys will be given to participants and their siblings, while supplies last.
— Shannon Penrod
Special needs families face many challenges during the holiday season. A time that is supposed to be happy and joyous can be overwhelming and overstimulating. Shannon Penrod, host of Autism Live says, “It’s important for all of our kids to have access to the things that make the holidays special. And it’s equally important for families to have a place where they feel belong. The Ed Asner Family Center is a wonderful place for the special needs community to gather and celebrate.”
Faced with bills for therapies and treatments it can also be a challenge for families to afford a well-made toy during the Holiday season. Navah Paskowitz Asner, Co-Founder and Executive Director of The Ed Asner Family Center says, “Just a few years ago I was a single mom of four and struggling mightily around the holidays to provide gifts for my children. I am so honored to be able to be part of an event that can help parents fulfill their wishes to their own families this holiday season! The Ed Asner Center is proud to partner with Autism Live on this year’s Sensitive Santa!”
The high-quality toys featured in this year's event were donated by top toy companies featured in the 2022 Autism Live Toy & Gift Guide. The toy award winners were chosen because they are not only fun to play with but are geared to help children, teens and adults on the spectrum build skills and make progress toward achieving their goals. Some of the manufacturers generously donating toys include Fun in Motion®, University Games®, Discovery Toys®, Distroller®, Smartfelt Toys®, Think Psych, Go Chuckle®, Wrebbit 3D® and Lux Blox®.
The event is FREE; however registration is required and tickets are required on the day of the event. Families can register by visiting: https://SensitiveSantaEvent2022.eventbrite.com
The CDC estimates that 1 in 26 children in the state of California is on the autism spectrum. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability that can cause significant social, communication and behavioral challenges.
ABOUT THE ED ASNER FAMILY CENTER:
The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC) is an all-encompassing resource dedicated to helping ‘differently-abled’ individuals (and their families) with Autism, developmental delays, and all types of special needs. The Ed Asner Family Center is a nonprofit, co-founded by Navah Paskowitz-Asner and Matthew Asner, whose mission is to be a one-stop shop for those with special needs and their families seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life. Catering not only to the individual but to the whole family, the Center acts as an oasis of balance and thought, of interaction and education. Additionally, the Center offers mental health services and arts and career advancement classes like cooking classes, yoga, acting, improv and more! These classes set out to help promote self-confidence and balance.
ABOUT AUTISM LIVE: Autism Live is the #1 rated Autism Podcast and is now part of the new Autism Network. Interviews with experts, breaking news and resource packed story segments offer viewers information and inspiration. Search the decade long library for topics of interest or watch the live show and interact. Live shows can be viewed Monday – Friday on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and other live streaming platforms. Download the free podcast wherever you get your podcasts.
