Rough Guides reveals The 23 Best Places to Visit in 2023

Travellers have trusted Rough Guides to help them plan adventures for over 40 years, and 2023 will be no different. Today, Rough Guides reveals its hotly anticipated guide to the best destinations to visit in 2023.

Highlights of the Rough Guides list include:

- Antarctica – for a trip-of-a-lifetime (or maybe just a fantasy!)

- Kanazawa, Japan – for stepped-back-in-time enchantment

- Korčula, Croatia – for laid-back lounging on one of the Adriatic’s greenest islands

- Leeds, England – for feeding your soul in the UK City of Culture 2023

- Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica – for incredible biodiversity and a 2023 solar eclipse

- Ljubljana, Slovenia – for green and clean travel through enchanting scenery

- Pembrokeshire, Wales – for Caribbean-esque beaches enjoyed responsibly

- Sydney, Australia – for footy thrills at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

To compile their inspiring (and sometimes surprising!) list, the Rough Guides team carried out an extensive reader survey and also picked the brains of their guidebook editors and local destination experts around the world. The resulting list has at its heart Rough Guides’ commitment to adventurous, responsible and meaningful travel. This A-Z of the best travel destinations for 2023 is guaranteed to inspire readers to get out there and embrace the new; a must-read for any travel lover.



Rough Guides CEO René Frey says: “Our readers are hungry for new travel experiences - in fact over 70% told us they want to visit somewhere new in 2023! But with the proliferation of social media, blogs and websites, many suffer from information overload. That’s why curated content is more important than ever. At Rough Guides, we make sure our readers have access to carefully selected expert opinions as well as ideas from their peers. Travelling in 2023 will be thoughtful, highly individual and personalised, which is what travel information should be. Our list of 23 places for ‘23 is an inspiring mix of old favourites, lesser-known destinations and cities that will play host to special celebrations next year. Like everything we do at Rough Guides, this list is guaranteed to make travellers excited about getting out there and embracing the new.”



