Hall of Fame Boxer and Educator Disrupting the School-Prison Pipeline With The Champs Camp Program
Husband and wife team Monte Barrett & Tracie Jones-Barrett create an all-inclusive after-school program promoting black culture and managing trauma
These children are facing traumas every day and take it to the streets or exhaust that energy in a toxic manner. We are showing up for parents and children in the area to provide a better platform.”ST. GEORGE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than two-thirds of children reported at least 1 traumatic event by age 16 according to SAMHSA. House of Champions founder, Monte Barrett is teaming up with Assistant Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the MIT School of Humanities, Arts and Social Sciences Tracie Jones-Barrett to present an adequate afterschool program for youth ages 7-17. The Champs Camp program is due to launch in the Fall of 2023. To spread awareness of its mission, Monte Barrett will be hosting a 'USA Amateur Boxing Bout' starting January 28th, 2023. In tandem, Tracie Jones-Barrett, and Ian Jones, M.Ed. will be preparing a summer school program in the Carolinas set to begin early summer of 2023.
House of Champions founder and hall of fame boxer has plans to give back to children in historically disadvantaged urban and rural cities across North and South Carolina. "These children are facing traumas every day and take it to the streets or exhaust that energy in a toxic manner. We are showing up for parents and children in the area to provide a better platform to manage their situation," states Monte Barrett.
House of Champions will rely on its network of mentors that come through the owner's connections with elite fighters across the professional circuit. The boxing matches will support the inception of The Champs Camp program launching in June 2023. The official showcases will highlight the sport of boxing for young people with their four shows. The first show takes place in St. George, SC January 28th. The showcase will travel from state to state with shows in Charlotte, NC February 25th, St. George, SC March 25th, and Charlotte, NC April 29th.
The two-tiered program’s mission is to guide children with a well-rounded holistic approach: mental, physical, and spiritual lessons. The program merges boxing and the continuation of cultural education. Monte states, "The Champs Camp program provides young people the opportunity to channel stress, frustration, and anger through sports along with an educational component that focuses on self-identity using a growth mindset approach."
Tracie Jones-Barrett who doubles as an Instructor at the Harvard Extension School, realized the link between the lack of black youth not being presented their history properly and the lack of social-self worth. "Our goal is to disrupt the school-to-prison pipeline by giving young people an alternative to the streets." states Tracie. According to socialstudies.org, only 1 to 2 lessons or 8–9 percent of total class time is devoted to Black history in U.S. history classrooms despite teachers' enthusiasm about teaching Black history across the U.S. Appointed Director of Education, Ian Jones, M.Ed.will be responsible for designing the curriculum to meet educational standards for the program to fulfill this gap.
Currently, The Champs Camp is supported by community leaders who are open to the idea of Champs Camp being introduced to the district. The Program is seeking school districts and community-based organizations to back its afterschool and summer programs. The structure of the program will utilize non-contact and self-defense boxing along with other physical activities to mitigate stress. While the educational portion will focus on re-introducing Black American studies to cater to the demographic of the area.
The Champs Camp is Black owned but all-inclusive. School administrators and educators can contact the House of Champions founder directly for more information on the youth program. For press inquiries and requests contact Davina Perez, at (718) 971-3507, venusperezpublicity@gmail.com
About Monte Barrett & Champs Camp
Monte Barrett is a retired boxer whose career spanned 18 years. He’s fought on the highest level of boxing to become a heavyweight champion and was inducted into the New York Boxing Hall of Fame in 2019. His Champs Camp provides young people the opportunity to craft a vision for their lives that charts them on a course to victory through sports, academics, and their journey to adulthood.
