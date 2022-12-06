Gibraltar PD Partners with LensLock For New Body Cameras

LensLock Body Camera

LensLock, Inc., Police Body Camera Company, Announced Today a New Partnership with Gibraltar Police Department

Body-worn cameras will be utilized to foster an environment that ensures civility and respect between the community and the Gibraltar Police Department and improve transparency and reduce liability.” — Gibraltar PD

GIBRALTAR, MI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LensLock, Inc. Law Enforcement Technology Company, announced today a new partnership with the Gibraltar, Michigan Police Department. The new LensLock body camera contract was announced after five months of patrol testing with several body camera systems. Police Chief Rick Tanguay reviewed the results and concluded that LensLock offered the best technology solution for his department.

With regards to the new contract, the police department released the following on their Facebook page: “Body-worn cameras will be utilized to foster an environment that ensures civility and respect between the community and the Gibraltar Police Department and improve transparency and reduce liability.”

LensLock, Inc. will provide the Gibraltar Police Department with the Genesis 12 Body Camera for all patrol officers. The contract will extend through 2027 with expected upgrades and unlimited access to the LensLocker online evidence management portal.

LensLock was ultimately decided upon for their competitive price, secure and easy to use online portal, 30 second pre-record buffer and superior customer service.

About LensLock, Inc.

LensLock, Inc. is a privately held, law enforcement technology company specializing in body-worn and in-car dash cameras. As a Microsoft Azure Government Cloud partner, LensLock’s secure video cloud management solution is FBI CJIS-compliant, reliable, user-friendly, and affordable.

LensLock’s mission is to make the lives of law enforcement officers easier and safer. LensLock builds innovative, cost-effective technology solutions specifically designed for law enforcement agencies, and delivers best-in-class service each and every day.

