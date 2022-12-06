Osiris Live: Undermine Podcast, A Tribute to Phish Fall '97 to Stream Free From The Ardmore Music Hall on Volume.com

Osiris Live: Undermine Podcast Live

Osiris Media will bring their flagship podcast, Undermine, to a live audience for the first time with music and discussion, celebrating Phish's Fall 1997 tour.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, December 11th, Osiris Media will bring their flagship podcast, Undermine, to a live audience for the first time with music and discussion, celebrating Phish's legendary Fall 1997 tour (AKA "Phish Destroys America"). Hosted by Phish Lyricist Tom Marshall, Osiris Media CEO RJ Bee, and author Benjy Eisen, they'll chat with special guests about this unique sound that still resonates 25 years later.

Volume.com will be the exclusive streaming partner for this show and fans can register for free to tune in.

Following the discussion, there will be a set of music in tribute to the sound of Fall '97, featuring guitarist Cal Kehoe (Pink Talking Fish), bass player Chris Deangelis (The Machine / Kung Fu), drummer Adrian Tramontano (Twiddle / Kung Fu), keyboard player Jeremy Kaplan (Dogs In A Pile), Andrew Pfeiffer (FeelFree), plus special guests.

“Phish’s Fall 1997 tour changed the way that I see live music, and it served the same purpose for so many other fans,” said RJ Bee, CEO of Osiris Media. “Every time we bring music and conversation together at one of these events, it always brings out new stories and perspectives. We have an insanely talented band who is going to bring this music to life, for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”

Show Details:

Osiris Live: Undermine — A Tribute to Phish Fall '97

Live podcast stream with music and discussion

Sunday, December 11, 2022

7 PM EST / 5 PM CST

Free - Reserve tickets here

About Undermine

Undermine’s host Tom Marshall met Trey Anastasio in 8th grade and he is primary external lyricist for Phish, with songwriting credits for more than 100 originals. Undermine excavates the deep history of Phish through interviews, in-depth analysis of the band’s music, and looks at their broader musical themes and influences. Now in its fourth season and going strong.

About Osiris Media

Specializing in the Jamband space, Osiris Media is the leading storyteller in music, combining the intimacy of podcasts with the power of music. They inform and delight music fans by creating shows with leading artists, telling untold stories, bringing events to life, and working with brands to craft compelling narratives that bring music to life.

