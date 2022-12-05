St. Johnsbury // Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE - REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE
CASE#: 22A4009418 & 22LV001293
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER ADAM AREMBURG
STATION: VSP-ST JOHNSBURY
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 throughout the day
INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St and Park Ave in Lyndonville, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Kasea Hill
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
VICTIM: Wayne Rocheleau
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/1/22 at approximately 0455 hours, Wayne Rocheleau of Lyndonville, called 911 to report his friend, Kasea Hill, who he was let staying at his place, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill.
Through the day, Troopers and Lyndonville Police Officers attempted to locate Hill.
At approximately 1133 hours on 12/1/22, Lyndonville Police Department took report of a stolen vehicle. The owner reported the vehicle was stolen by Hill.
A warrant has been issued for Hill's arrest for Simple Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Anyone who sees Hill, is asked to call Law Enforcement to report her location.
Hill was last known driving a stolen 2009 Silver Toyota Tacoma bearing VT truck registration, 453A871.
Attached is a photo of Hill and a similar photo of the truck.
Trooper Adam Aremburg
VSP-St. Johnsbury
1068 US Route 5, Suite 1
St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
802.748.3111
Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov