Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 315,197 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury // Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE - REQUEST FOR PUBLIC ASSISTANCE

       

CASE#: 22A4009418 & 22LV001293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER ADAM AREMBURG                         

STATION: VSP-ST JOHNSBURY                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 throughout the day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St and Park Ave in Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED:    Kasea Hill                                           

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

VICTIM: Wayne Rocheleau

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/1/22 at approximately 0455 hours, Wayne Rocheleau of Lyndonville, called 911 to report his friend, Kasea Hill, who he was let staying at his place, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill.

 

Through the day, Troopers and Lyndonville Police Officers attempted to locate Hill.

 

At approximately 1133 hours on 12/1/22, Lyndonville Police Department took report of a stolen vehicle. The owner reported the vehicle was stolen by Hill.

 

A warrant has been issued for Hill's arrest for Simple Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Anyone who sees Hill, is asked to call Law Enforcement to report her location.

 

Hill was last known driving a stolen 2009 Silver Toyota Tacoma bearing VT truck registration, 453A871.

 

Attached is a photo of Hill and a similar photo of the truck.

 

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury // Request for Public Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.