St. Johnsbury // Request for Public Assistance

CASE#: 22A4009418 & 22LV001293

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER ADAM AREMBURG

STATION: VSP-ST JOHNSBURY

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/1/22 throughout the day

INCIDENT LOCATION: Depot St and Park Ave in Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Kasea Hill

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

VICTIM: Wayne Rocheleau

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/1/22 at approximately 0455 hours, Wayne Rocheleau of Lyndonville, called 911 to report his friend, Kasea Hill, who he was let staying at his place, assaulted him and caused bodily injury. Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to the area but were unable to locate Hill.

Through the day, Troopers and Lyndonville Police Officers attempted to locate Hill.

At approximately 1133 hours on 12/1/22, Lyndonville Police Department took report of a stolen vehicle. The owner reported the vehicle was stolen by Hill.

A warrant has been issued for Hill's arrest for Simple Assault and Violation of Conditions of Release. Anyone who sees Hill, is asked to call Law Enforcement to report her location.

Hill was last known driving a stolen 2009 Silver Toyota Tacoma bearing VT truck registration, 453A871.

Attached is a photo of Hill and a similar photo of the truck.

Trooper Adam Aremburg

VSP-St. Johnsbury

1068 US Route 5, Suite 1

St. Johnsbury, VT 05819

802.748.3111

Adam.Aremburg@vermont.gov