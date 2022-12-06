Zoned Properties Announces New Brokerage Office in Alabama
Chey Garrigan will serve as Qualifying Broker for Alabama with a focus on securing compliant properties to support the state’s medical cannabis market.
Our Alabama brokerage provides applicants with direct access to Zoned Properties’ integrated cannabis commercial real estate services.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zoned Properties®, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: ZDPY), a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including legalized cannabis, today announced the launch of its new brokerage office in Alabama. Chey Garrigan will serve as Qualifying Broker for the state market.
“We are thrilled to expand our national brokerage and create a local presence in Alabama. The state has a comprehensive application process and Chey brings extensive experience in commercial real estate. In addition, her advocacy background as one of the leading voices for Alabama’s medical cannabis program is an asset for our team,” stated Berekk Blackwell, COO and President at Zoned Properties.
Garrigan has built a strong presence in her home state of Alabama as a leading, licensed real estate broker specializing in controversial land issues. For the past three years, Garrigan has served as the Chief Executive Director of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association, an organization that she founded in 2019.
“I’m excited to join Zoned Properties and represent Alabama,” said Chey Garrigan, Qualifying Broker for Alabama. “Identifying and securing a site location is often the most challenging requirement for applicants. At Zoned Properties, we have both local and national experts to assist stakeholders throughout the process.”
State license applications must be submitted by December 30th to the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission. No more than five vertically integrated licenses, 12 cultivation licenses, four dispensary licenses, and four processor licenses will be awarded, making it a competitive market to enter.
“Our Alabama brokerage provides applicants with direct access to Zoned Properties’ integrated cannabis commercial real estate services,” explained Bryan McLaren, CEO and Chairman at Zoned Properties.
The firm has multiple divisions to support the cannabis industry’s commercial real estate sector, including Property Technology, Site Identification Advisory, Commercial Brokerage, and a Property Investment Portfolio.
Throughout 2022, Zoned Properties has focused on expanding its market presence in the South to address market demands, recently adding Niki Hardy as a Designated Broker and Senior Advisor for the Company’s recently launched brokerage office in Mississippi.
For more information on Zoned Properties’ advisory and brokerage services for the Alabama cannabis market, visit www.zonedproperties.com.
About Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: ZDPY):
Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development model; the Company’s Property Technology, Advisory Services, Commercial Brokerage, and Investment Portfolio collectively cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.
Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the “CSA”). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 8360 E. Raintree Dr., Suite 230, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.
