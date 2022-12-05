Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster's Schedule: Monday, December 5, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster’s Schedule for Monday, December 5 includes the following: 

Monday, December 5 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the S.C. Port Harbor Deepening Celebration Event, Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park, Cooper River Room, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, S.C. 

Monday, December 5 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will join the South Carolina National Guard’s Survivor Outreach Services in recognizing “A Tree for the Fallen” for South Carolina’s fallen service members and their families, Governor’s Office, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Monday, December 5 at 5:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster will host the annual Governor's Mansion Christmas Open House, Governor's Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C. 
Note: The governor will hold media availability at 5:20 PM. Members of the media wishing to participate in the media avail should arrive at the Richland Street mall gate by 5:15 PM to go through security. 

