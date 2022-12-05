Essential Cabinetry Group expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Essential Cabinetry Group, a leading cabinetry company, today announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $4.75 million investment will create 156 new jobs.

Essential Cabinetry Group manufactures build-to-order cabinets including stock, custom and semi-custom cabinetry and serves more than 750 kitchen and bath suppliers across the United States. The company’s brands include Tedd Wood Fine Cabinetry, Executive Cabinetry and Designers Choice Cabinetry.

Located at 2838 Grandview Drive, Essential Cabinetry Group is expanding its existing facility in Simpsonville, allowing the company to increase production to 150,000 cabinets annually.

The expansion is expected to be complete by September 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Essential Cabinetry Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“The investment in our Simpsonville, S.C. location is critical to the long-term growth strategy needed to meet our customer needs, offer our employees new opportunities and provide local community support. We are grateful for the support of the state and local government as we take this next step.” -Essential Cabinetry Group President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Kovich

“When a company expands in South Carolina, it shows the world that South Carolina is a place where companies can grow and thrive. Congratulations to Essential Cabinetry Group’s latest investment in Greenville County and the 156 new jobs that they will create.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Essential Cabinetry Group’s ongoing growth underscores the strength of South Carolina’s manufacturing industry. We appreciate their commitment to doing business in South Carolina and look forward to the impact of these new opportunities in Greenville County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Essential Cabinetry Group’s decision to expand operations here validates the many advantages Greenville County offers, including motivated employees, excellent training and strategic location. Essential Cabinetry Group is a leader in the field of high-quality cabinetry design, and production and highly respected by its customers. We salute their decision and wish them continued growth and success in our community." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Director Willis Meadows

