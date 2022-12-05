Viking Pest Control Offers Anticimex SMART Eco-Friendly Pest Control
Anticimex SMART devices are eco-friendly, using infrared sensors to monitor rodent activity.
Our team tracks rodent activity as it occurs, so we are ahead of the game. With digital alerts, we can monitor mice activity and offer our clients peace of mind”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viking is proud to offer Anticimex SMART, a 24/7 digital, intelligent, and environmentally friendly rodent control solution that can be used in a residential or commercial setting. The SMART System helps prevent costly rodent infestations as it tracks activity, alerting Viking’s central office to know precisely where there is rodent activity.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Management Professional
Eco-friendly pest control is growing in popularity. The SMART system operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week providing continuous monitoring. Anticimex SMART utilizes heat sensors to detect mice activity, and when activity is detected, a digital alert is sent directly to Viking HQ. The wirelessly linked devices can track rodent activity within homes and commercial properties. The SMART devices communicate using a built-in cellular network technology without the use of cameras, sending critical information regarding activity to a central data hub and to Viking's pest professionals.
Mice move fast. They're elusive and difficult to catch. But they're also curious. Pest control professionals know this and use this natural curiosity to help remove them from your property. Viking’s pest control experts will inspect your home or business and discuss the pest pressures and possible entry points with you. Based on the findings, they will create a map to best place the Anticimex SMART system near possibly high pest pressure areas.
This intelligent pest control system is friendly to the environment and does the work for you. It keeps its eye on the pests, so you never have to worry about them, keeping homes, businesses, and valuables safe from costly damage mice can cause.
Anticimex SMART operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. This allows for peace of mind knowing the system is working while you go about your daily activities.
With Viking’s constant monitoring and instant reaction, Anticimex SMART pest control prevents infestations before it's too late. Pest Management Professional, Eric Gunner said “Our team tracks rodent activity as it occurs, so we are ahead of the game. With Anticimex digital alerts, we can monitor mice activity within your home or business without having to step inside and are able to offer our clients peace of mind.”
Today's eco-friendly solutions for mice control do the job while protecting your family and the environment. If you're in the market for eco-friendly pest control, Viking has the solution. For information about Anticimex SMART technology and convenient service plans, visit the website today.
Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
+1 800-618-2847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other